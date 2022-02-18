Eleanor Lee’s daughters were taking out the recycling around 1 a.m. Monday when they stumbled on a plastic bag containing a leaflet with dog food.
They handed the bag to Lee, a resident of the Southbank neighborhood in New Braunfels, who was horrified by what she found.
The leaflets were made by a group that publishes conspiracy theories, including many that are antisemitic, proclaiming that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.”
“It was like a gut check,” Lee said. “I was just kind of nauseated that this happened.”
Southbank is among several neighborhoods in the region to be targeted by the group. Neighborhoods in San Antonio, San Marcos, Austin and Helotes have also seen similar tactics.
Lee reported the incident to the New Braunfels Police Department and an officer was dispatched to document the event, but investigation concluded that no crime had been committed.
“The literature, although obviously concerning in nature, is protected under the First Amendment,” the police department said in a statement.
While authorities deemed there was no presence of a threat in the group’s accusations, some, like Lee, consider the content closer to hate speech.
“I do not see these leaflets as free speech,” Lee said. “To me, they have markings of hate speech, markings of something that is designed as propaganda to unfairly victimize or stigmatize a particular group of people.”
Residents voiced their concerns during a meeting of the neighborhood’s homeowners association Tuesday evening to discuss Southbank’s new Dog Walker Neighborhood Watch program. An officer from the New Braunfels Police Department gave a presentation during the session.
Some Southbank’s homeowners in attendance expressed frustration over the absence of solicitation ordinances in New Braunfels that they believe could have deterred the leaflets from being distributed. The officer said the city’s current solicitation ordinances only apply to individual buildings or residences — not entire communities — and signage must be present on the property in order to enforce the ordinance.
Since the incident, efforts have been made to dispose of the material by the homeowner’s association, but some managed to escape their grasp.
One Southbank resident was out walking her yellow lab on Tuesday when the dog picked up the scent of the food and led the pair to another bag.
“It was stale dog food,” Southbank resident Pierre Brunet said. “Just throw it in the trash.”
Rabbi Ari Weingarten, Rohr Chabad of San Marcos’ director, has been tracking the situations in San Marcos and in neighboring cities.
There is nothing that can be done about the existence of hate, but the Jewish community refuses to cower in response to the actions of cowards, he said.
“I think the way to counter darkness is with light,” Weingarten said. “When you hear about an unfortunate incident of this nature, what we need to do is bring more light into the world. If it reaches your ears it’s meant to be a message for you to do something good for somebody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.