The City of New Braunfels is offering a $250 hiring incentive and raising hourly wages in hopes of attracting new seasonal hires to fill over 150 open positions.
Hourly wages begin at $12 and can go up to $17, according to David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator.
Geronimo Aguirre, the recreation manager for The City of New Braunfels Parks & Recreation department, said there were a lot of factors that went into making the decision to raise pay and offer an incentive.
“We were just not seeing any kind of interest and so we kind of had to look at everything,” Aguirre said. “Are these jobs number one attractive, then if they are attractive, then what’s making them not attractive enough for people to get to put in applications.”
Aguirre, along with the rest of the department, came to the conclusion that pay was one of the biggest ways they could stir up interest for potential applicants.
“All of these other businesses are all kind of touting a little bit higher pay, and those kind of wages or opportunities for management positions (come with) more pay and benefits,” he said. “So the city’s going to have to keep up with that too.”
With the tourism industry growing in New Braunfels and the demand from visitors, staying fully staffed has become imperative to ensure that people enjoy themselves like they’ve done in years past.
“The driver for us is that we want to operate, to fully operate the facilities and programs we have offered throughout the entire city,” Aguirre said. “We don’t want to reduce the times available and we don’t want to close facilities.”
New Braunfels’ Parks and Recreation Department is currently looking to hire camp counselors and recreation attendants to assist with several of their summer camps, life guards to oversee safety at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex and city tube shoot, cashiers and park rangers.
“A lot of the kids that are applying for these positions grew up in these parks, they grew up in these pools they grew up in at Fischer Park and all these places,” he said. “It’d be great to have them back in and get back to the community and work those same positions and do the same thing for the next generation of residents.”
To apply for open seasonal positions please visit The City of New Braunfels Parks & Recreation career opportunities webpage.
