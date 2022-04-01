Think you know whose fajitas reign supreme or what local watering hole serves the best cocktails? How about the best place to get an oil change or the best plumber to call when you botch that do-it-yourself job?
We’ll all know soon because the annual Herald-Zeitung’s Best of New Braunfels readers’ choice awards officially makes its return this weekend.
When voting goes live on Saturday, April 2, voters will get to nominate their New Braunfels favorites in 239 categories, including some new ones like ‘best boat dealership,’ ‘best volunteer opportunity’ and ‘best ranch water.’
But in the end, the community will only choose one to be crowned as this year’s best.
“It truly has to do with the complete voting of the community,” said Herald-Zeitung publisher Neice Bell. “That’s what makes it so special because that’s who wins it — the people who deserve it.”
There are over 130 categories in general business and 104 categories in the food and entertainment section of the ballot. Categories in general business range from best doctors in their chosen fields to the best place to buy something or have something done.
For the restaurants it’s about determining who truly has the best food and beverages, and for the entertainment venues it’s all about the best spot for a fun day or night out.
This year voters will have the option of voting by filling out the write-in ballot available in today’s paper or by online submission. Voting is limited to one ballot per person or one per email for online voters.
Following the first round of voting, which ends on Friday, April 29, the contenders in each category will be narrowed to three and finalists will be announced on Saturday, June 18. The final round of voting closes on Thursday, June 30.
Once final tabulations are calculated, winners will be featured in the special edition “Best of New Braunfels” magazine, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, Aug. 24 along with that day’s paper.
“It gives you the rundown on everything that you need to know about what’s going on in this town,” Bell said.
The magazines declaring the best of the best will also be distributed to the winning businesses and those looking for a copy can pick one up from the Herald-Zeitung or subscribe.
There were over 330,000 votes cast in 2020 for the readers’ choice awards and last year’s competition garnered over 544,000 votes.
“Every single year for the last several years, we have just seen a huge gain in voters,” Bell said. “We’re looking forward to just getting bigger and bigger every year. It’s a fun thing to do and it’s a very positive thing to do for the community.”
