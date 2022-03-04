New Braunfels Fire Department units battled three grass fires this week, all resulting in no injuries.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a structure was engulfed and several acres were scorched Tuesday afternoon at Texas Ski Ranch, bordering Interstate 35 just north of city limits.
“A grass fire extended into a boathouse on the property,” he said, adding the South Hays Fire Department provided mutual aid in extinguishing the blaze. No damage estimates or total acreage was immediately available, but Ferguson said the cause is still under investigation.
On Wednesday, NBFD units were called to the 300 block of Kohlenberg Road around 5:03 p.m.
“It looks like a road construction crew was cutting rebar and sparks caused a grass fire,” Ferguson said of the blaze, which was in the I-35 work zone near the Walmart Distribution Center.
The fire, which scarred about five acres, was under control by 5:41 p.m. and the last unit exited just before 8 p.m.
Around dinnertime on Thursday, units called to a grass fire in the 500 block of South Walnut Avenue also had a short time, as Ferguson said a one-square foot clump of smoldering grass was quickly extinguished.
