New Braunfels police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries over the weekend that serve to remind residents to be vigilant of valuables left out of eyesight — even for a moment.
“It’s Lock, Take and Hide,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, reminding of the New Braunfels Police Department’s program that reminds drivers to always LOCK vehicles, TAKE valuables when leaving a vehicle, or HIDE them from plain sight.
Meanwhile, police are investigating all of the burglaries, which at this time don’t appear not to be connected. The first of the weekend heists occurred in broad daylight Friday afternoon.
A work crew’s truck was robbed of $2,200 of construction materials and generators during a 45-minute lunch break at the Golden Corral between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. on Friday.
Ferguson said surveillance video showed a man in a 2003 utility truck pulled up to the crews’ 2020 GMC work truck and transferred several items into his vehicle before driving off.
Overnight Friday, another burglary also vandalized a work truck parked at a construction site between Seguin and Castell Avenues, across from the Faust Hotel. Tools, materials, a generator valued at $1,230, and other items were taken from the 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 between 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
“The victim came out at 8 a.m. and found his toolbox had been pried open and multiple tools were missing,” Ferguson said, adding the estimated loss totaled $4,783.
Another burglary, occurring between 8 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, was reported at the New Braunfels Independent School District tax office, the district’s former headquarters on West Mill Street. Taken out of a 2014 Chevy were two weapons, sunglasses, clothing and a camera, all with a combined value of $2,920.
The burglary of a 2017 Ford pickup truck at the Avenues at Creekside Apartments occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. on Sunday. Taken were music speakers, a cooler, a black tool box and a weapon, all with a combined value of $5,350.
A burglary of a 2018 Ford pickup truck was reported Sunday morning at the Springs at Creekside Apartments, with the victim losing a weapon and radar detector valued at $1,300 and damages to his truck estimated at $880.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, construction tools, personal items and clothing were reported stolen from the bed of a pickup truck at Buc-ee’s, with the suspected theft taking place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Finally, there was the burglary of a utility closet at the Holiday Inn Express that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday. Taken were tools and other items estimated at $2,708.
Ferguson said thieves target more than just apartment and shopping center parking lots.
They also case neighborhoods and even test door handles to see which vehicles are left unlocked.
“Lock, Take and Hide are three steps drastically reduce your chances of becoming a victim of a car burglary,” Ferguson said. “Don’t make it easy for car burglars to steal your stuff.”
