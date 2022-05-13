The city of New Braunfels will host an on-the-spot hiring event for lifeguards, park rangers, camp counselors and other seasonal staff on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex.
City officials recently announced they would expand hiring for lifeguards at city aquatic facilities to include 15-year-olds.
“We give those kids activities to take part in, get them excited and give them opportunities to make new friends, said Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director.”
Starting pay for those positions ranges from $12 to $17 per hour. Those hired will be eligible to receive the city’s $250 hiring incentive, and aquatics staffers are eligible for an end-of-season incentive of up to $300.
Lifeguard certifications will be provided, and all required training is paid training. Candidates attending the on-the-spot hiring event should bring two valid forms of identification or apply online at www.nbtexas.org/jobs.
