New Braunfels Fire Department units battled an early morning fire early Monday that severely damaged a vacant home but resulted in no injuries.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said several fire units arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Interstate 35 South around 5:17 a.m.
“Units arrived to find a vacant structure, a one- or two-family dwelling, with heavy fire involvement,” he said. “Units began a defensive attack on the structure; and the northbound (interstate) access road was closed as a precaution.”
Ferguson said the fire was contained within 20 minutes, but more than two dozen firefighters remained on the scene until 7:42 a.m. to extinguish small grass fires sparked by the main blaze.
“The (city) fire marshal’s office is investigating because the structure was vacant and was (not connected to) utilities,” Ferguson said.
He said there were no injuries, with damage to the structure estimated around $25,000.
