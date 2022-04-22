ANDRES CAMPOS-DELGADO
Andres Campos-Delgado has a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Texas at Austin and is a manager for a Fortune 10 company. Since the early 1900s, his family has been rooted in the New Braunfels community. His great grandfather, Atanacio Campos, founded the Monterrey Cafe in the 1930s, and grandfather Victor Campos was New Braunfels’ first Hispanic police officer. His maternal grandparents, Felipe and Elisa Delgado, founded the West End Park and Dancehall in the 1940s, and his father Nacho Campos, his campaign treasurer and a local attorney, sat on the NBU board for 20 years. He and his wife of 15 years, Karmen have four grown children between them. Andrés is also an avid dove, deer, and duck hunter who raises and trains Labradors.He is currently serving on the 2023 Bond Committee and was active with the 2021 redistricting committee of New Braunfels.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I have deep roots in District 1 and in New Braunfels. I have over 10 years of leadership, project management, and policy decision making experience in a Fortune 10 company. I have a long history of critical thinking and working well with partners in various arenas to make sound, reasonable decisions. My background and experience have taught me that leadership is about listening and learning before taking action.
What do you think are the top needs in District 1?
• Continued maintenance and upgrades to our aging infrastructure.
• Affordable housing
• Quality of life improvements such as parks, trails, sidewalks, etc.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
I approach leadership with the curiosity of a learner. My commitment to New Braunfels and to the people who live in District 1 is to listen to the different sides of every issue. To think critically about the issues before me and have an open mind to possible solutions to the challenges we face. I believe in transparency in government and I will serve the community with integrity.
JIMMY DELGADO
My name is Jimmy V. Delgado and I was born in New Braunfels, Texas on December 2nd, 1961, to Leonardo and Erminia Delgado of 267 N. Lone Star St., which was, on information and belief, District 1 even then. I am single, the father of four, a grandfather and recently a great-grandfather. I know. I am currently the CEO of Black Letter Business Consulting, Inc., located in New Braunfels, Texas and consulting medium to small businesses throughout Texas, primarily concerning their legal status. I attended New Braunfels High School and was in the Class of 1980, but was not able to graduate because of NBISD’s zero-tolerance policy against students speaking Spanish. I was not a Spanish speaker at that time, at least not full sentences, but the zero-tolerance policy applied to even one word of Spanish being overheard anywhere on school property. In 1978, after being suspended literally for describing, in Spanish, the type of taco my mother had packed for my lunch, and while in the 10th grade, I did not return, obtained a GED at St. Phillips College in San Antonio and joined the Air Force Guard. I later worked at La Farge Cement Plant in New Braunfels for several years, now Cementos Mexicanos, and left there and started college at UT San Antonio in 1988, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Subsequently, I obtained a Juris-Doctorate Degree from Thurgood Marshall Law School in 1995, litigated in Houston for about 16 years and returned to New Braunfels around 2015. I began Black Letter Business Consulting about that time and when I realized that my home at 292 S. Santa Clara had been included in the redrawing of District 1, I decided to run.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
One, is the length of time that I’ve been involved in matters in District 1 and the depth of those issues as follows: having been born here in 1961, I was bused from Lone Star Elementary School to Seele School for about a year in or around the 1967-1968 elementary school year, which I did not understand at the time, but that I now see as a parallel to the opponents of critical race theory, in that both sought and seek to keep kids of different races from distrusting each other as they grow up. I was also recruited by the District residents, to be the community leader, in my early 20’s, to take the affidavits of the alleged victims of police brutality on the West Side and present them to City Council for their information and since they are the employers of the “bad apples”. These experiences and more were important to my growth and knowledge of a City’s inner workings, because while for us they were local issues, the same was occurring throughout the Country and both myself and the City drew from the experiences of other cities. Eventually the Justice Department sent representatives and let me know they were willing to intervene and send the “bad apples” to retraining in civil rights. They were also important because they immersed me, as a very young New Braunfels man, in local politics, which included private conversations with then Police Chief Burney Boeck, Sheriff Walter Fellers and the entire panel of City Council in 1985 at the age of 24 and which the New Braunfels Herald covered. I believe the issues in 2022 are much different, namely related to the City’s growth, but they will take no less boldness and focus.
What do you think are the top needs in District 1?
The top needs in District 1, as expressed by many District 1 residents over many conversations about the same, are 1) The streets, I hear and actually have experienced that you cannot drive through District 1 with a half-full or fuller cup of coffee without getting burned; 2) Gentrification and its’ effect on taxes, upward naturally, are causing hardships on long-term residents of District 1, many of whom no longer have mortgages, yet are finding it difficult to pay their property taxes. District 1 is in the sights of investors, especially the West Side, as the least updated and most centrally located property in New Braunfels and the City should consider, if they haven’t, a moratorium or cap on certain property taxes; 3) More businesses and especially restaurants are in demand in District 1 and as the District is located around Highway 35 at the southernmost part of the City, it is the gateway to New Braunfels from the South, which means that District 1 businesses have so much potential for growth, not just because of local residents, but because of tourists and business visitors to the City. The southern “gateway” must be emphasized for the good of the District and the City; and finally, for now, 4) To beautify the West Side and District 1 parks, like Ernest Eikel Park and the HEB soccer fields, to include reasonable modifications, additions and perhaps obtain City Park Ranger service to them in order to reduce unwanted activity there. It would mean a lot to District 1 residents to change San Antonio Street to the name of a local hero of their choice and two of the names being heard so far are Ramon Chapa, Sr. and Aguinaldo “Nallo” Zamora.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
believe that I will bring that usual newcomer energy, but tempered by past experience to have reasonable and obtainable goals. The status as newcomer for me only applies to the elected office of Councilman, because I feel that many of the residents of District 1, even though I was not in New Braunfels for some time, never stopped reaching out to me during those years to ask a question, relay some important goings-on in the District or to invite me to a wedding, quinceniera or funeral. But as a newcomer to elected office, I will NOT come in with a chip on my shoulder, or with an attitude based on historical events that will make working together with other Councilpersons impossible, or come in expecting that my District’s needs must be dealt with first. Instead I will defer to the Order of Council, the rules, of this fantastic City and will also defer to the experience on Council, the Mayor’s Office, the City Manager and Attorney, in order that our shared goal of making this City safe for all its’ residents as it grows at an unheard of pace, is realized.
SUZIE LYNN
My name is Suzie Lynn, I currently work as a COBRA Specialist for a local business and as a freelance marketing/public relations consultant. As a single mother to my daughter Gabrielle, I worked my way through my bachelor’s degree at Metropolitan State University of Denver while working full time and taking 24 credit hours a semester. A few years ago, I moved to Texas to get my Master’s degree at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. After graduating, I moved to New Braunfels to be closer my fiancé Andrew. My hard-working fiancé Andy and 11-year-old daughter Gabrielle are the reason I do everything I do. Getting involved in this community has really opened my eyes to just how many other families just like ours may have an uncertain future here. I started attending city council meetings to get a feel for how the city is addressing the current housing crisis as well as a proposed humane ordinance. I was deeply concerned with the lack of civic engagement in such a large city and the manner in which concerns and feedback felt like they were dismissed.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I think the really big thing that sets me apart from my opponents is my passion and my authenticity. I’m not a politician. I haven’t received any donations from current city council members or individuals involved with special interest groups. I’m not here to maintain the status quo, because the status quo is failing New Braunfels. I’m not running because my family before me has been involved and now I feel it’s my turn, or because I want to change street names. I’m here because I see the people of New Braunfels in crisis and crying out for someone to listen to them. I am here to listen, I am here to say what no one else seems to be comfortable saying. I want to serve the community of New Braunfels by meeting them where they are in ways they like to communicate.
After hearing the first reading on the development of a 300-townhome apartment complex on the already overburdened Goodwin Lane that was marketed as affordable housing while starting at a projected $1,300 for a one bedroom, I was deeply shocked to learn that nearly all of the families of the American Homes for Rent neighborhood in the 200ft notification range were not notified in a way that would reach them. Only property owners are required by law to be notified by mail of new rezoning. In one of many cities where a vast amount of single-family homes are rented, this is a real problem.
A problem I haven’t seen my opponents talk about. I am concerned about vast overdevelopment before we have thoroughly assessed our infrastructure, our skyrocketing property taxes, and our inflated housing market with regard to how it affects the rapidly dissolving middle class, the elderly, as well as the entirety of our city and its future.
What do you think are the top needs in District 1?
District 1 is a historically neglected area of New Braunfels. Though I may not have grown up here, I see the disparity between the poor infrastructure in other areas and the even poorer infrastructure in my district. I see my neighbors and the elderly getting taxed out of their homes and paying astronomical amounts in utilities, how can this be sustainable? As a city, New Braunfels Benefits from all of these inflated taxes and rather than focus being on uplifting long standing local businesses, or offering any tangible reprieve from the large tax burdens on individual homeowners, we continue to court large businesses and spend tax money for many wildly unnecessary projects. Compared to similarly-sized cities with similar rates of rapid growth, we have far more revenue and seemingly less quality infrastructure to show for it.
District 1 and really many other places in New Braunfels are in need of many quality of life improvements for its existing community before we should be considering making allowable lot sizes smaller and higher density developments. Our newer park, Morningside, lacks enough parking to even be able to enjoy it most of the time. As people lose their homes to high taxes or sell to set off for greener pastures, their properties are purchased and either demolished to make way for new development or gentrified to the extent that it continues to drastically increase property taxes thus continuing the vicious cycle.
As a newcomer to elected office, what will you bring to the table?
I may not have a recognizable last name and would be brand new on City Council, but I’m no stranger to hard work and determination. I bring a fresh perspective to the table. I also come with my knowledge from my degrees in Marketing, Communication, and job experience to bring new strategies to increase civic engagement and make citizens feel welcome. After city council meetings, my first thought isn’t to go speak to the councilmembers or city manager, it is always to find the few citizens that took the time to attend and thank them for participating, and offer them resources and tools to help them find the answers to questions that they need. During city council meetings, I am taking notes or researching further into topics being discussed. After thanking people for attending and going home, I am once again researching agenda items and thinking of solutions to issues that may not even have been considered.
I think another important thing to note, is that I view the city through the lens of the big picture and how deeply decisions affect every other entity. I truly see the role of a public servant in forming a community to suit its current residents needs and to embody not only good fiscal business practices, but the true vision and heart of the city as well. I see the old community of New Braunfels feeling forced to leave. There seems to be not much regard to maintaining and nurturing the true heart of New Braunfels – its people, but rather the desire to grow the city like we are trying to fight for the market share of land in Texas. I have been here once before, I see where we are going and It’s not anywhere good. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of New Braunfels with nuance regardless of whether or not I’m elected but I would love to see the city vote for council members that look out for New Braunfels.
