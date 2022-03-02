After emotional testimony from the young woman at the heart of the sexual assault case on Wednesday, defense attorneys ended the day unsure if their client would take the stand in his own defense.
Stephen Charles Hernandez, 60, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, enters the third day of his trial in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court on Thursday. Both charges stem from allegations involving an 11-year-old girl in December 2015 and March 2016. A handful of background witnesses testified on Tuesday, including Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigator Danny Dufur, who testified to details in his arrest affidavit, filed on March 30, 2016. It led to indictments, handed up Sept. 28, 2016, alleging the aggravated assault on Dec. 1, 2015 continued a chain of similar sexual events that ended after the child made an outcry to a school counselor the day after performing oral sex on the defendant on March 8, 2016.
Both Dufur and the girl testified to details in CCSO’s arrest affidavit, which included interviews with the Mountain Valley Middle School counselor, Children’s Advocacy Center counselors and others.
Before the jury of eight women and six men, including alternates, Comal County assistant district attorney Jessica Frazier presented the girl, now 18. She testified to events in Des Moines, Iowa, where Hernandez, her mother’s then-boyfriend, gifted her trips to an amusement park, an iPad and iPhone and the guilt she felt while performing oral sex and later engaging in intercourse with him at a Houston-area hotel.
A sexual assault nurse examiner testified to details of her investigation, which defense attorneys James McDermott II and Jackson Lindsey tried to prove as incomplete because of the girl’s refusal to consent to all details in the examination. However, the nurse said she gathered enough physical and verbal evidence from the victim.
Hernandez has been free on $150,000 bond since his last arrest sent him to the Comal County Jail on Oct. 10, 2016.
Frazier rested for the state before McDermott asked for a break to confer with his client. After 15 minutes, he asked Bascon to continue his defense — with or without Hernandez taking the stand — Thursday morning.
Bascon ordered jurors and litigants back at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by between 5 and 99 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. However, due to Hernandez’s conviction on a third-degree sexual assault charge in Maryland in 1991, county prosecutors added an enhancement that would sentence him to mandatory life imprisonment if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.