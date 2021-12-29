All three Comal County tax office locations that accept 2021 tax payments will be closed Friday, but the Dec. 31 end-of-year payment credit will be extended through the end of business on Monday, Jan. 3.
“All tax office locations will be closed Friday due to the county holiday; Monday, Jan. 3 will be treated (like) Dec. 31 in regards to property tax payments and posting due to the closure,” Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt said. “Crowding in all three lobbies has increased and we anticipate that will continue throughout the month of January.
“With the increased number of cases of COVID-19, we are hoping taxpayers utilize online payment options through www.comalcountytaxoffice.net. Appointments for property tax payments and other services can be made online through www.co.comal.tx.us/tax.
Friday’s closures include the main office at 205 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels; and county annex buildings in Bulverde (30470 Cougar Bend) and Sattler (160 Oak Drive). All offices will resume normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday.
Hoyt reminds 2021 tax payments are due Jan. 31.
“Penalty and interest will begin to accrue on outstanding account balances beginning Feb. 1,” she said. “The drop box at each location is always open for payments; payment statuses are generally updated on our website within 24 hours.”
Residents wishing to renew vehicle registrations can visit www.txdmv.gov or neighborhood partners HEB Westpointe Village, HEB Bulverde, HEB Walnut, HEB 306, and Brookshire Brothers on the north side of Canyon Lake.
