Longtime resident Helgard Hollis has lived in her home for decades and does not plan to go anywhere soon.
Hollis, who immigrated from Germany, said she is concerned about a possible construction of a quarry near her home. She said the quarry would impact both nearby and surrounding areas, from air to water pollution.
“I think everybody in New Braunfels should be concerned,” Hollis said. “I live a long way away but it affects us.”
Vulcan Construction Materials is in the process of obtaining an air quality permit needed to put a quarry over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.
Local nonprofit organization Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry for years has been battling it out in the courts and in the public sphere. It has said although the quarry is out in the Hill Country, polluted water and air could trickle toward the city and surrounding areas through bodies of water and wind.
Air-quality permits are granted if the company proves it does not emit certain emissions and more than a certain amount which would pollute the air.
In May, the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality appealed a court decision that would block Vulcan’s permit, after a judge said the TCEQ provided insufficient evidence to support that the quarry’s emissions would not affect human health.
Now that an appeal has been filed, the nonprofit is waiting for a court schedule. Vulcan cannot try for a water pollution abatement permit as the air quality permit case is ongoing.
Vulcan Materials has said it cannot comment on the case since it was not a party listed.
Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry president Milann Guckian said she is concerned about the particulate matter emitted from a quarry, and said she already lives surrounded by industrial activity near what locals call “quarry road.”
Examples such as Vintage Oaks and Meyers Ranch off TX-46 could be affected by particles traveling in the air, Guckian said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter includes particles such as dust, dirt and smoke that are large or dark enough to see with the naked eye.
Others cannot be seen since they are so small.
Particle pollution includes PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers in diameter that are inhalable particles.
There is also PM 2.5, fine inhalable particles generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller. The average human hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter, or 30 times larger than the largest fine particle.
“It can cause respiratory issues, cancer, reproductive issues, a whole slew of issues it could possibly cause,” Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry secretary Kira Olson said.
Besides being in the air, pollution could also get into the water given the quarry is built on the recharge zone, out in Hill Country where residents are already struggling with lack of water.
Properties typically get water from groundwater sources, which is held underground in the soil orpores and crevices in rock.
This water is usually hidden in aquifers, permeable rocks and sediments and is extracted with wells.
Many properties are located near the Edwards Aquifer but water can’t be drawn from it since it is a recharge zone and “it’s going in” and not being taken out, Comal County property owner and retired geologist Jack Olivier has said.
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann in April proposed a bill giving local entities more authority to protect water in the Hill Country, but it failed to receive an affirmative vote in committee.
“It’s all connected, there’s a very complicated relationship between all these bodies of water,” Guckian said.
Other concerns include noise pollution, light pollution, more heavy trucks in the area and shaky ground during excavation.
As the legal battle wages on, the nonprofit continues to raise funds. It will have its third annual Bluebonnet Extravaganza Dinner Auction on April 2 at Knibbe Ranch, 9836 Spring Branch Road.
The Knibbe Ranch is known for its generations of farmers and scenic views.
“We have been working very hard on fundraising and are starting to gather silent auction items,” Guckian said.
Olson said during the nonprofit’s events, many residents who move to New Braunfels have not heard of the quarry.
She hopes to continue spreading the word to warn new and longtime residents that the Hill Country could have an ugly future and the community needs to preserve its beauty and history.
“We’re losing that, if we don’t make sure we preserve that our kids won’t know about that, it’s very important for them,” Olson said.
