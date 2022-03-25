Investigators are probing the cause of a fire that ripped through a Comal County home early Thursday morning.
Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Robert Mikel said units from his department arrived at the scene, a residence in the 1800 block of Castleway Road in New Braunfels, just before 2 a.m.
“Our first unit arrived to find a two-story home that was fully involved,” Mikel said.
Mikel said crews stayed on the scene for the next 2½ hours battling the blaze and dousing surrounding areas. He said because there were no water hydrants in the area, crews had to employ a water shuttle to extinguish the blaze.
“CLFEMS extinguished the fire with the assistance of water tenders from South Hays Fire Department and New Braunfels Fire Department,” he said.
Mikel said only one person was inside the structure at the time.
“The homeowner stated she woke up to find the front of her home on fire and escaped out the back,” he said of a woman who was evaluated at the scene by CLFEMS paramedics but did not require transport to a hospital. There were no other injuries, he added. Mikel estimated damages to the home totaled $190,000, with another $100,000 for its contents.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, he said.
