Although temperatures in South Central Texas will remain below to well below normal, National Weather Service forecasters expect a slow warming trend to begin this weekend through the middle of next week.
Hard freezes with bitterly cold low temperatures are expected in all areas of South Central Texas on Saturday and Sunday, then not as hard of freezes in the Hill Country to parts of the I-35 corridor Monday through Wednesday.
Expect temperatures in New Braunfels around 20 degrees early Saturday before warming into the mid-40s under sunny skies.
Cold wind chills will continue Saturday, so residents should bundle up to stay warm if they have to be out and about.
Low temperatures will dip into the mid 20 Saturday night then rebound into the 50s for much of South Central Texas on Sunday with mainly sunny skies.
High temperatures in New Braunfels are expected to warm into the mid-50s on Monday and around 60 degrees on Tuesday under mostly sunny to sunny skies.
Residents prepared themselves for the cold snap and potentially icy conditions, with memories still fresh after last year’s winter storm that plunged temperatures below freezing for a week and left thousands of Texans in the dark and cold.
The storm prompted city and county offices to close Thursday and Friday as crews treated local roads and bridges with gravel and de-icing agents in preparation for any winter precipitation.
Many schools, including the Comal and New Braunfels school districts, extended closures through Friday.
City Parks and Recreation and Public Works crews spent Thursday addressing downed trees in public streets or public property.
County crews also spent Thursday clearing roadways of fallen trees and branches due to ice accumulation.
The conditions also prompted city officials to partially activate the Emergency Operations Center to monitor weather conditions.
The New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department’s Daddy Daughter Dance at Wursthalle, initially scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed. Details about the rescheduling of that event will be announced as soon as those details are confirmed.
City officials had plans in place to open a warming center, should that become necessary.
New Braunfels Utilities employees spent the week preparing for the worst, and on Wednesday morning, the utility entered emergency operations mode.
According to Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, the utilities’ staff remains fully operational and exited from emergency operations center mode Friday morning. However, NBU lobbies and drive-through remained closed for the day.
Overall, so far, Krause said NBU’s electric, water and wastewater systems had fared well with this week’s winter weather event.
In total, NBU saw four electric outages, affecting 17 customers, with the longest outage lasting under 75 minutes, affecting 12 of the 17 customers.
The NBU water system is fully operational, Krause said, but as temperatures rise above freezing, “it will be important for our customers to look for water leaks or busted pipes at their homes and businesses.”
“If customers have a water leak, they are asked to search for any plumbing issues causing leaks and turn off the customer shut-off valve,” Krause said. “This includes irrigation systems.” Customers who do not have a customer shut-off valve should call 830-629-4628.
“I am really proud of the NBU staff,” Krause said. “They truly are dedicated to delivering on the mission to enhance the quality of our community by providing innovative essential services.”
Krause reminded customers that if they haven’t covered their pipes, to still do so, as freezing temperatures will continue for the next few days. And continue to protect the remaining “P’s – people, pets and plants.”
The NBU, Pedernales Electric Cooperative and Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative outage maps indicated no outages in Comal County at noon Friday.
Texas regulators expected power demand to peak at around 8 a.m. Friday, but there were no reports of widespread outages or major strain on the grid at the time.
On Friday morning, about 20,500 Texans were without power, according to PowerOutage.us, a site that aggregates power outage data from utility companies. That means 99.9% of Texas customers have power.
The power outages were concentrated in Hunt County in the northern part of the state, where 10.4% of customers tracked do not have electricity.
Electricity demand on Friday morning was at over 68,000 megawatts, just shy of the 69,000 megawatts of demands in February 2021 when the grid failed.
State officials said Friday that they believe that the state has passed the peak power demand in this week’s winter storm and that the grid has held up without major outages.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
