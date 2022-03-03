Greeted by flag-waving supporters and a flyover of World War II-vintage aircraft, U.S. Marine Sgt. Jonathan Stephenson and his family received the keys to their new mortgage-free home Wednesday at the homesite in The Overlook at Creekside subdivision in New Braunfels.
Stephenson, his wife Alexandria and their children — Jackson, 7, Atticus, 5, and Oliva, 3, as well as their dog, Cypress — were selected by Operation Finally Home to receive a mortgage-free, ADA-accessible home. PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program, along with their trades and suppliers, built the house along with help from the community, including sponsor Bank of America.
After touring the home for the first time, Alexandria said the family is “over the moon” and looking forward to getting into the new place.
“This is more than I ever could have expected to come from this opportunity,” Alexandria said. “We are beyond blessed and excited to move into our new home. It’s been a long time coming.”
The Stephenson family was surprised with the news they were receiving the new home in August at a special groundbreaking ceremony at the homesite.
They thought they were taking part in the initial interview process with New Braunfels-based Operation Finally Home and PulteGroup.
Thinking the builder had been called away, they were driven to the neighborhood to look around, but instead, they were met by local Patriot Guard members who escorted the family to the homesite.
In addition, the community left inspirational words of support and encouragement on the studs of the home during the Notes of Love event in November.
“Words can’t explain how I’m feeling, to be honest,” Stephenson said, watching his kids play on the swing set in the backyard for the first time. “We’re very blessed. I’m very grateful and happy. Words just don’t explain what this means to me and my family. Seeing my kids’ faces light up, just the happiness and joy in their eyes, as well as my wife, it means more to me than anybody will ever know.”
Stephenson served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 2009 until March 2015, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged after receiving a Purple Heart for his injuries in combat.
Stephenson twice suffered injuries from improvised explosive devices while providing security for military construction teams in Afghanistan.
The first incident caused only a minor concussion, but a second IED attack threw Stephenson almost 200 feet from his vehicle and caused severe injuries.
He underwent several surgeries after eventually regaining consciousness and continues to need frequent medical procedures today due to his injuries.
Stephenson suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as injuries to his spine, elbow and legs. His left leg was amputated below the knee, and he now suffers from PTSD as a result of his experiences.
In addition to receiving a Purple Heart for his combat injuries, Stephenson received a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one star.
Dan Wallrath, founder and president of Operation Finally Home, said the organization had provided homes and home modifications in 32 states, but giving the keys away to a family in his hometown of New Braunfels is extra special.
“It never gets old,” Wallrath said. “Seventeen years ago, we did our first one and today, here we are, and it’s just as exciting today as it was then. I’ve always said that when it stops being exciting to me, that’s when I will quit. It hasn’t happened yet. We do these all over the United States — we have folks who do this everywhere, but I’m blessed to live in New Braunfels. Any time we do one of these at home for me, it’s special.”
Stephenson loves to hunt, camp and fish. He works with a military contractor helping train individuals to become military police.
Jonathan and Alexandria are currently taking college classes — he would like to work with prosthetics while she is working towards a nursing degree.
For more information or to donate, visit www.operationfinallyhome.org.
