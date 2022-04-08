Choo choo! Get ready New Braunfels because the trains are pulling into the station.
The bi-annual New Braunfels Train Show sponsored by the New Braunfels Railroad Museum is making its way to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center this weekend.
However, the shows go beyond a love for trains. It serves as the primary fundraiser to keep the New Braunfels Railroad Museum alive for those who wish to spend the day immersing themselves in the world of locomotives.
Keeping on track with previous train shows it features a wide array of train layouts and displays scaled to fit the many parts of the tiny towns erected for the trains to circle and steam past. In total there are nine layouts to see during this season’s show.
“Watching the various tracks and all the neat things that people come up with is cool,” Larry Johnson, one of the museum’s agents said. “The Lego setups are, of course, really cool, too.”
The displays made entirely out of Legos, which in the past have included restaurants, well-known buildings and landmarks, and agricultural marvels representing the Lone Star State have always been a big hit for the event.
While the show is geared toward train fanatics, there is plenty for kids to do including an interactive train layout where they can experience what it’s like being a train engineer by running the train themselves. Afterward they are awarded an engineering certificate.
“Mothers and fathers bring their kids and the kids don’t want to leave when they see these layouts,” Jim Edmondson, event chairman for the museum said. “They spend two or three hours watching the trains.”
As one of the biggest train shows in Texas, the show brings in visitors from all over Texas and train-related vendors from across the country to participate. This year boasts more than 70 vendors selling everything train enthusiasts need to build the perfect layout — buildings that light up, cars with flashing lights and recorded sounds to bring the display to life.
“(The kids) get excited when they see all the lights and the motion and the activity,” Paula Harris, one of the owners of Harris Hobbies said.
The show usually hosts a silent auction with several sponsors donating items to bid on, however the silent auction will not be a part of this season’s event but will return for the fall show.
The museum has been doing train shows for over three decades and has been known to raise up to $22,000 from the shows with the proceeds going to benefit maintaining the museum.
Additionally, the New Braunfels Railroad Museum will be open to the public while the show is going on for those who can’t get enough of all things trains.
“The Train Show has been presented at the Civic and Convention Center for decades and we are delighted they are back for another year,” Hallory Hines, the vice president for the Convention and Visitors Bureau said.
The train show begins on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. The show will continue through Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is cash only at the door. For adults 14 and older it is $10 to get in and for children aged 5 to 13. Although once inside the event space vendors will have alternative forms of payment available.
The train show will return for their fall event in October.
