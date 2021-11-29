A New Braunfels woman in her 30s is the latest COVID-19 fatality reported by health officials, bringing Comal County’s death toll to 465 since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
The woman died at a San Antonio hospital on Sept.13. It’s the only death county health officials have reported since Nov. 19.
As of Nov. 24, 72,381 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The county has reported 181 new cases since Nov. 19, bringing the total number of virus cases to 20,177.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3%.
According to state data, 68% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Monday, with 60.09% of those fully vaccinated. The rates in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 61% and 53.88%, respectively.
The statewide rates stand at 68.45% and 58.73%, respectively.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.