Randy Gray-Republican
My family roots on Mom’s side run deep in Comal County. My great-great-grandfather, Fritz Rose, settled here 1857. He and his brother were saddle makers during the Civil War. Many remember my “Aunt Myrt” (Nowotny), Vice President at First Federal Savings & Loan.
There’s a book in the Sophienburg Museum “Ancestors and Descendants of Fritz and Jacob Rose”. That’s my family! My Dad is from the Texas Panhandle, a little oil town called Phillips. He was a High School Coach so I grew up all over the State, ultimately graduating from Thorndale High School. I attended UT Austin and Southwest Texas State University earning a Criminal Justice degree. I attended St. Mary’s School of Law where I was a Justice on the Honor Court, Justice of Phi Alpha Delta Fraternity, and elected Student Bar Association President.
I met my wife, Cari, in Rockdale and we married in 1981. We moved to Bulverde in 1985, then New Braunfels in 1989. I opened the “Law Office of Randal C. Gray” and practiced law in Comal County until being elected Judge. Cari taught US History and Government at NBHS for 25 years and was also an Adjunct Political Science Professor at Texas State. Our children were “born and raised” in Comal County and graduated from NBHS. Our son was an Eagle Scout (Troop 133) and our daughter was a Congressional Page. We’re members of First United Methodist Church and I’m active in the local Masonic Lodge, the same Lodge in which my Grandfather and Great-Grandfather were members. I enjoy participating in the annual “Soul Searching” event hosted by NB Parks and Recreation. I’m also a longtime member of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. Cari and I both graduated from the Chamber’s “Leadership New Braunfels” program and our children graduated from Youth Leadership New Braunfels.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
We can improve the Court process for everyone by increasing the use of technology to address many types of cases faster. During COVID-19, we used Zoom for criminal, civil, family, probate, guardianship, and appeals from JP Court. We’ve found that using Zoom not only allows the Courts to address cases faster, but was also less stressful for the litigants and witnesses. In addition to moving cases, there are other benefits for the County and persons interacting with the Court. The County benefits by saving taxpayer dollars. If using technology to hold hearings with inmates in jails and prisons around the State, we don’t have to spend taxpayer money to transport them to Comal County for Court or to house them once they’re here. Individuals and attorneys interacting with the Court benefit because they don’t have to spend their own money to come to Court and less time is taken from their day.
Another way we can improve Court processes is to help reduce scheduling conflicts for our attorneys. The three Comal County Courts-at-Law are, at long last, all in the same building! This, in itself, is a tremendous improvement because there is less confusion for the public in knowing where to be. But now that we’re in the same facility, we want to make Court operations even more efficient. Your three judges and the court staff are all working together to streamline hearing and trial settings so that attorneys don’t have conflicts when it’s time to appear in Court. If there are less conflicting settings, there is less need for attorneys to reset their cases, and we can get cases resolved faster.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
The biggest priority and biggest challenge is getting back to having in-person hearings and jury trials. COVID-19 affected everyone, especially the Texas Court system. Because of COVID-19, the Texas Supreme Court issued multiple orders limiting in-person hearings and trials. We were able to effectively process many non-jury cases using Zoom, but because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we could not have in-person hearings or trials for almost all of 2021. Even with those restrictions in place, Comal County Court-at-Law #1 (my Court) disposed of more than 660 criminal cases alone between January 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021 by using Zoom.
This number does not include the many civil, family, probate, guardianship, and appeals from the JP Courts we were able to process as well. While Texas Supreme Court orders allowed us to hold non-jury hearings, the Constitution allows defendants the right to trial by jury and the right of confrontation in person, and this needed to be addressed.
As of January 1, 2022, the Comal County Courts-at-Law have begun setting and hearing jury trials, but COVID-19 is still impacting the Courts. Orders from the Supreme Court change as COVID-19 spikes and wanes. Restrictions have currently been lifted but the challenge, now, is holding in-person Court hearings and jury trials, summoning people to Court while, at the same time, being very sensitive to and addressing the health concerns of prospective witnesses, jurors, and litigants.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponent?
Experience, Education, Expertise, and Innovation!
Experience: I’ve served as Judge of Comal County Court-at-Law #1 for the past 15 years. I’m the only candidate with actual judicial experience. Prior to that, I practiced law for 20 years, 17 of them right here in Comal County, dealing with the same types of cases I now hear as Judge. I bring 35 years total experience to the table, 15 years currently serving as your Judge.
Education: To improve my judicial knowledge and skills, I attended and graduated from the Texas College of Judicial Studies, an optional 3-year program for Judges only. I also graduated from the College for New Judges in 2006, and continue to complete at least 16 hours of additional judicial education each year. The education described is only available to Judges, and because I’m the only candidate to actually serve as Judge, I’m the only candidate to have this advanced education.
Expertise: Based upon my experience and education, I’m an expert and featured speaker for the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Texas Association of Counties. I speak at conferences around the State to train other Judges. I’m also the Chair of the Texas Center for the Judiciary DWI Curriculum Committee, organizing subject matter and speakers for judicial conferences which address DWI issues.
Innovation: In 2009 I created and continue to preside over the Comal County DWI Court, a special Court docket for DWI 2nd offenders. The purpose of this Court is to enhance public safety by providing judicially supervised treatment to alcohol dependent offenders. To date, Comal County DWI Court has 199 graduates and is estimated to have saved Comal County taxpayers about $3,000,000.00 in jail costs alone. DWI Court Judges are required to have special judicial training and I’m the only candidate trained to run this Court.
Marilee D. Hazel- Republican
I am a proud seventh generation Texan and a graduate of The University of Texas and Texas Tech Law School. Growing up, I prepared for a life of work in public service — which was underscored by my degree in Government and colored by internships with Congressman Dick Armey, the Bush Presidential campaign, NATO in Belgium, Legal Aid and TTU Student Legal Services. So, it made sense that after law school, being motivated by purpose and not money or comfort, I ventured 400 miles from my family’s home in Bulverde to a small town in Northeast Texas to work as Assistant District Attorney. My place was in the courtroom advocating on the frontlines of justice with grit. As an Assistant DA, I quickly gained experience prosecuting misdemeanors, felonies, juveniles, CPS cases and criminal appeals. I also met and married an East Texas cowboy and had my first child. In late 2007 I brought my new family back to Comal County to establish our forever home and my own law practice — Hazel Brown Law Firm, PLLC. Since 2008, my firm has been seated in downtown New Braunfels. The firm has thrived by providing dedicated advocacy and personal relationships with clients in criminal law, family law, probate, personal injury, juvenile, guardianship, business litigation and estate planning matters in Comal and surrounding counties. Being my own business owner has provided a valuable education while allowing me the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience any area I choose. Its success has commanded diligence, patience, hard work and high standards which now exist as the fabric of my life.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
A key part of this question I appreciate is “everyone involved.” County Court at Law handles a wide variety of cases that can significantly affect the most important aspects of people’s lives — ranging from criminal jail time to divorce and child custody to property and inheritance rights. Many types of people need court attention and time on urgent issues — but not all of these urgent issues are given the priority for court time that they should. For example, this week, all civil case dockets were cancelled with short notice because the judges decided the courts were giving priority to criminal jury trials. Therefore, cases that had been set for months, now may have to wait months longer to be heard. This is very difficult to explain to clients who become frustrated when they hear their court date is suddenly cancelled. I believe now that we have 3 county courts at law and 5 district courts, we can afford to have one court always available to hear matters that have no reason to be further delayed. This will help prevent further backlog as well as provide faster relief for those in need. Of course, technology in the courtroom has also helped cases move more quickly — Zoom hearings provide relief from delays due to travel or illness. I would continue to maximize the benefits of such technology. As judge, I would also avoid the use of my own “blanket” court policies for case disposition simply based on a categorization of the type of case or matter plead. This can often result in a hindrance of fair resolution of cases that all parties involved can otherwise agree to resolve. Each case is unique — justice is not “one size fits all.”
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
This answer requires me to be very frank about the current reality of our legal system, which may be received in varying ways — but I prefer candor over cautious colloquy. I care about the effectiveness and integrity of our justice system and those who represent it — which is why I decided to run for judge. As an advocate for my clients over the past 17 years, I have been a first-hand witness to how court decisions and processes directly impact the lives of people needing court relief as well as those trying to shepherd them through. What voters need to know is that so much of the negative impact is unnecessary and preventable. Civil cases like divorce, child custody, protective orders, Child Protective Services cases and contested probate take up a large portion of the court’s docket — more than the criminal matters — and require more court time and judge attention than other matters. Most of the now seemingly expected negative impact comes from court inaccessibility and unavailability, high litigation cost driven by prolonged delay and a complacent legal culture that has lost its command of high standards and accountability. Only judges have the power to change this by implementing clear standards and expectations for professionalism and accountability which are enforced fairly across the bar. Strong leadership from the bench sets the tone and standards for our system, but in our society, a strong backbone is all too often a beacon for controversy and criticism. I think this is part of the reason the legal profession has become complacent — or deaf to the consequences of a pervasive lack of individual accountability, lack of integrity and general lack respect for law and order. Improvement of this is possible — but certainly the biggest challenge for anyone to tackle.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponent?
I am running because our system needs more judges who have current and relevant experience practicing law in this unique time, for all of the reasons and explanations I have described. I am a softball mom and fan, and I believe it makes sense to think of it like this: How can we have confidence in the umpire making calls from the bench if he hasn’t been out in the field in 15 years? Ninety-nine percent of the legal process happens outside of the courtroom. Only someone who has been participating in the entire process — knee deep for the past decade — can know what is really causing problems and what needs to be done to improve it. I am that person. I am the candidate with the current knowledge, dedication to our Constitution, fortitude and foresight to serve our judicial system in the way we so urgently need to restore its efficacy and integrity while never forgetting my duty to voters and the American Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.