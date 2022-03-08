Lots of people have lots of ideas about what should be on the table for a possible 2023 bond proposal for the city of New Braunfels, and the group tasked with putting such a list together heard from many of them on Monday night.
The 24-member Bond Advisory Committee heard from nearly 20 speakers on topics ranging from library needs, parks and trails to river safety and streets.
The public input meeting was designed as one of the steps to assist committee members in prioritizing projects for City Council consideration.
“Having done this a couple of times, I can tell you that the committee always benefits greatly hearing what’s the priority, the desire, what’s on the hearts of people in the community as we move this forward in the days ahead,” said Committee Chairman Ray Still, who also served as chair on the 2013 and 2019 bond committees.
Large contingents of residents advocating and expressing their passion for certain projects were in attendance.
One of those advocating for potential library projects was Susie Waters, representing the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation.
“Some people say we can’t afford to invest in libraries,” Waters told committee members. “I say you can’t afford not to. A chilling fact is that prison wardens look at the percentage of students who are not reading at grade level at the end of fourth grade to predict how many beds in prisons they’re going to need in 20 years. So you can invest in libraries now, help with literacy, bring better businesses to town because they have a better workforce, and you can invest in our children.”
A large group of seniors residing at the Augusta at Gruene community and their relatives was present to oppose a $3.6 million project that would connect existing sections of Waterway Lane between Common Street and Gruene Road.
“It’s a project that’s going to be detrimental to the community, not only for my father but to the approximately 200 senior citizens there who are handicapped,” Andrew Powell said. “There is a community on both sides of the project that are joined together. We would like for you to take in consideration to remove the Waterway project from the bond issue so we can maintain our close-knit community, not divide us in half and also our amenities in half.”
Don Pickett expressed concern about the safety of visitors pursuing tubing activities on the last exit on the Comal River.
“There’s submerged concrete 20 feet from the exit that’s a foot under the water,” Pickett said. “Lots of injuries every season. The deck is extremely slippery at the last exit. We have a lot of accidents there every year. The signage that hangs from the river is after the exit, which means that a lot of people go past the exit and we have to fish them out of the water. And I say we, there’s about a half a dozen volunteers that are actively in the water during the season. We fish out hundreds of people and save them from drowning every year. We have lifeguards at the Chute but none at the last exit where we need them.”
Other speakers advocated for projects at Dry Comal Creek, a second phase at Mission Hills Park, Callen’s Castle Park and an additional Das Rec facility which one man dubbed “Dos Rec,” as well as street, trails and economic development projects.
In addition to Monday’s public input, committee members in recent weeks have heard presentations from city staffers regarding priorities and potential projects in the areas of transportation, drainage, watershed, parks, public safety, economic development and the library.
Potential library projects include:
• Main library expansion: $42 million
• Southeast library branch: $20.1 million
Potential transportation projects include (some projects have received funding from other sources):
• Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road: $7 million (funding needed)
• Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337: $794,000 (funding needed)
• Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306: $17.6 million
• Conrads Lane from Goodwin Land to the city limits: $8.2 million (funding needed)
• Citywide intersection improvements: $17.9 million
• Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35: $7.7 million (funding needed)
• Gruene Road from New Braunfels Street to Rock Street: $2.8 million (funding needed)
• Orion Drive from Goodwin Land to the city limits: $5.7 million
• Citywide pedestrian improvements: $5 million
• South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35: $8.4 million (funding needed)
• North-South Collector Phase 1 from I-35 to FM 1101: $6.2 million (funding needed)
• Solms Road from I-35 to FM 482: $3.8 million (funding needed)
• River Road from Lakeview Boulevard to Loop 337: $10.2 million (funding needed)
• Waterway Lane from Gruene Road to Common Street: $3.3 million (funding needed)
• Hill Country Drive from State Highway 46 to the city limits: $8.5 million (funding needed)
• Citywide street improvements: $25 million
Potential drainage and watershed projects include (some projects have received funding from other sources):
• Landa Lake Dam and Spillway Improvements: $2.9 million (funding needed)
• Blieders Creek/German Creek Channel: $13 million
• Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue Improvement: $13.9 million
• Wood Road/Landa Street Regional Detention Study: $1 million
Potential parks and recreation projects include:
• Zipp Family Sports Park phase 2: $21 million
• Landa Park circulation improvements: $4.6 million
• Community park development (northwest area): $15.5 million
• Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section): $4.4 million
• Mission Hill Park phase 2: $7.8 million
• Guadalupe River Park (near East Commons Street): $5.9 million
• Landa Park parking improvements: $9.9 million
• H-E-B Soccer Field renovation: $2.3 million
• Callen’s Castle Park (in the area of FM 1101 and West County Line Road): $5.2 million
• Spring Fed Pool improvements: $11.8 million
Proposed public safety projects include:
• Public safety radio replacement: $5.5 million
• Fire Department ladder truck replacement: $1.8 million
• Fire Station No. 5 expansion: $1.6 million
Potential economic development projects include:
• Castell Avenue corridor: $30.2 million
• Downtown parking facilities: $22.8 million
• Downtown right-of-way enhancements: $3.1 million
The committee’s next step is to prioritize and score the potential projects as a starting point to begin conversations for a March 21 meeting at 6 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center. Committee members can add projects beyond those already presented to the list for consideration if they wish.
Once the committee creates a recommended project list for consideration for a proposed 2023 bond, City Council members will review the recommendations and direct staff on projects that need further development.
The committee is scheduled to meet on April 4 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 750 IH 35 North, to finalize that recommended list for council review.
The projects will also undergo a preliminary engineering study to verify constructability and identify preliminary project costs.
To learn more about the Bond Advisory Committee and the process for a possible 2023 bond election, including projects currently under consideration, visit the Proposed 2023 Bond website at www.nbtexas.org/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
