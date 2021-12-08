Luminarias will light the paths for the public to enjoy the pristine springs of the Comal this weekend when the Headwaters at the Comal hosts a special “Evening of Lights” from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Through a self-guided stroll, participants can enjoy the nature surrounding the Headwaters at Comal in this event that only comes once a year.
According to Lauren Strack, assistant manager of the Headwaters, it’s the third year for the event.
“We kept the number of people low last year because of COVID, but this year, we’re able to offer this opportunity to more people,” Strack said. “It’s a free event for people to come and walk around and see the springs at night. We’ve added more lights since last year.”
Online registration is required for the timed tickets. Entry is timed in order to limit the number of visitors on-site at one time, creating a quieter, more intimate experience at the Springs.
The event is free to the public. However, donations and member registration are encouraged to support the efforts of the ongoing education programs offered at the Headwaters at the Comal.
Participants can also enjoy warm beverages — cocoa and cider — and holiday music in the pavilion before or after walking along the trails.
Docents will also be available to answer questions about the work in progress at the Headwaters site.
Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing, and closed-toed, low-heeled shoes are highly recommended.
New Braunfels Utilities established the Headwaters at the Comal non-profit organization in 2017 to transform a 16-acre site from an old utility and facilities property that sits at the headwaters of the Comal River into an education and community center.
Registration is open at headwatersatthecomal.com.
