Comal Independent School District’s board of trustees unanimously voted to amend Superintendent Andrew Kim’s contract, but the district isn’t yet ready to reveal details.
Kim, the district’s superintendent since 2012, received a closed-door performance review by trustees at the end of the Jan. 27 monthly board meeting that that lasted until 2 a.m. the next day.
They voted 6-0 to “amend” Kim’s contract. Board President Jason York confirmed the deal included a one-year extension, with compensation details still being negotiated.
“We did unanimously vote to extend the contract, but the details involving compensation is what is holding things up,” York said Wednesday. “Because we went so late into Friday morning, we were not able to finalize those details. The lawyers need time to review everything before Mr. Kim and I sign off on it.”
Steve Stanford, assistant superintendent for communications, said details of the deal will be posted on the district’s website. York said he and Kim’s attorneys were in conversations “almost daily” and he expected to see an agreement finalized later this month.
In January 2021 the board approved an 18-month contract extension for Kim, from June 30, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, and a 5.4% pay hike, from $220,000 to $232,000 annually.
York said the pay increase included an extra six months between Kim’s annual evaluations, which the board shifted from June to January, and that Kim was one of the lowest paid superintendents in the Austin-San Antonio area.
“He is still, by far, one of the lowest paid in the region,” York said Wednesday. “When you look at student population, the size of the school district and academic performance and what the district has achieved, he’s grossly underpaid — underpaid the same way our teachers are.”
District says teachers being compensated
York countered social media posts speculating Kim’s raise would exceed $20,000 when teachers didn’t receive the normal pay increase last year. On Nov. 2 voters approved a tax ratification election (TRE) that increased the district’s ad valorem tax rate to $1.2920 per $100 property valuation to compensate teachers and staffers.
“It is helping us close that gap,” York said. “We’ve done a 3% increase for teachers this year that was effective to the end of the last school year. We’re going to have another 3% pay increase for them in the 2022-23 budget and another 3% increase in the 2023-24 budget.
“So teachers are most definitely going to see pay increases ranging from 15% to 18% over the next three years based on the TRE alone.”
Comal ISD doesn’t always announce terms of superintendent’s contracts immediately after approvals, Stanford said, and have not always included raises for Kim, hired in July 2012 under a three-year contract that paid $188,000 annually.
Kim received a two-year extension without a pay hike in 2013, and one-year contract extensions in 2014 and 2015; terms of both were not immediately announced.
His 2017 contract paid $209,000 annually, and his 2018 contract had a 2.3% pay increase.
“We are going to compensate Mr. Kim fairly and accordingly,” York said. “We would hope that happens within the next few weeks and definitely by the end of this month.”
Growth, 2022 bond discussed
In other moves, trustees approved the district’s 2022-23 academic calendar and received a report on district demographics, which indicated Comal ISD has added 1,736 students so far this year due to increased housing activity and recovery from COVID-19.
“We fully anticipated seeing population increasing, by around 900 to 1,100 students, but never thought it would be more than 1,700 with months left in the school year,” York said. “We were truly shocked and in awe that it’s continued at a greater rate.
“I said the other night that I couldn’t see how we could ever catch up — I just don’t see it.”
Trustees next meet on Thursday, Feb. 10 and face a Feb. 18 deadline to reintroduce the failed portions of last year’s bond during the May 7 elections.
While district voters approved $411.3 million for facilities improvements, land purchases and school buses and another $34.5 million for instructional technology last fall, they rejected $61.5 million for campus athletic facilities and $20.4 million for stadium improvements.
“Most definitely it will be an agenda item (next week),” York said. “As board president I asked the other trustees to get (feedback) from coaches, teachers and students and find out if there’s an appetite out there (for these projects).
“All of these are things we need. Canyon Lake High School’s stadium is in awful shape — it’s been 15 years since it was built and the safety and security is unsafe. We need to find a way to correct it — either through a bond or through fund balance.”
