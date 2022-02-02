It was the “wurst” of times for sales tax collections in November.
The city of New Braunfels will receive a $3.74 million sales tax revenue check from the Comptroller’s Office this month, an increase of 25.9% from the $2.97 million it received during the same time period a year ago.
Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, addressing members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation last month, said the return of one of New Braunfels’ favorite events after a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, along with early holiday shopping, were likely factors in the double-digit increase in sales tax revenue.
“It’s hard to say that we continue to be shocked by these numbers, but we were definitely shocked by these numbers,” Werner said. “I think two (factors) that we are pretty confident of is the return of Wurstfest, which remits sales tax in November…as well as consumers getting a head start on holiday shopping. That was a nationwide trend that was widely discussed concerning supply chain woes and individuals getting a head start on that.”
The January allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Werner added that next month’s sales tax revenue allocation, based on sales made in December and usually one of the largest months traditionally, “will be a very interesting metric for us.”
The return of the 10-day Salute to Sausage event also benefited Comal County, which experienced a large increase in sales tax revenue, resulting in a check of about $1.9 million this month, up about 27.9% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $242,738 this month, an increase of 22.9% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $54,183, up 47.5% compared to the same month a year ago.
According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $992.9 million in local sales tax allocations this month based on November sales, 26.8% more than a year ago.
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, 24.4% more than a year ago. The majority of December sales tax revenue is based on sales made in November and remitted to the agency in December.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues continue to be affected by base effects: year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were suppressed by the pandemic.
Compared to December 2019, sales tax collections were up 18.1%.
Hegar said December state sales tax collections continued the exceptional growth of recent months, reaching another new monthly high with receipts from all major economic sectors surging above year-ago levels.
