By Will Wright
The Herald-Zeitung
Bulverde police are continuing to investigate Sunday afternoon’s incident in which gunshots were fired toward U.S. 281 in the north end of the city, officials said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said CCSO deputies were called to assist Bulverde Police Department officers in the 5300 block of U.S. 281 north, across from Max’s Roadhouse, at 12:12 p.m. Sunday.
“While on location, shots were fired from a nearby property, with rounds striking nearby structures and one round striking a CCSO patrol unit,” Bulverde Police Chief Gary Haecker said, who added law enforcement units from other agencies were called in to assist.
“Highway 281 was shut down for motorist safety while law enforcement worked to locate where the shots were coming from,” Haecker said.
Haecker said CCSO deputies located someone “on an adjacent property who was target shooting, not realizing where his rounds were going.” He said a subject was detained, and all firearms were secured.
According to the department’s Facebook page, U.S. 281 reopened just before 1 p.m. Haecker said no one was injured during the incident, but did not identify the person detained.
Comal County Jail booking records on Monday indicated two arrests by BPD since Sunday afternoon, neither of which seemed connected to the incident. No additional information was available Monday afternoon.
“Charges are pending as an investigation is ongoing,” said Haecker, who lauded the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Police’s EAGLE Helicopter Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety for their swift assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.