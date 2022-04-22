Monday’s New Braunfels City Council agenda includes considering the first reading of an ordinance establishing the initial board membership of the city’s third increment reinvestment zone, which encompasses downtown New Braunfels.
Council members are expected to consider the following board positions for the Downtown TIRZ Board: places 1, 3, 5 and 7, with terms expiring May 31, 2024, and places 2, 4 and 6, with terms expiring May 31, 2023.
Council members are also expected to consider naming a chairperson from the board’s membership, with a term as chair expiring Jan. 1, 2023.
Each TIRZ has its own advisory board composed of members appointed by the City Council and are tasked with making recommendations to council members concerning the administration, management and operation of the zone.
On Sept. 27, council members held a public hearing and passed an ordinance establishing the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3, also known as TIRZ No. Three. At the hearing, the Council reviewed and approved the Preliminary Project and Finance Plan.
In December, council members held a public hearing and voted to adopt the Final Project and Finance Plan.
TIRZ No. 3 is designed to capture 85% of the ad valorem tax increment within its boundaries and then use those funds to reinvest in the downtown area.
Council members will also issue proclamations recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month and Room Redux Day during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Also on the agenda is a presentation and update from the Comal Appraisal District regarding 2022 property values and appeals process and a presentation and update on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation and next steps.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A full agenda is available at www.nbtexas.org.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.