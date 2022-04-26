Voters in the May 7 election were met with rainy weather at the polling sites during the first day of early voting in the races for open positions on New Braunfels City Council, New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD school boards.
Of the over 125,000 registered voters in Comal County, a total of 305 ballots were submitted at the polling sites in Comal County on the constitutional amendments — the only things that are on every voter’s ballot.
The low turnout can be attributed to the typical low turnout on the first day of early voting with the rainy weather not doing the polling sites any favors, Comal Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said.
“It was a poor, sad day,” Jaqua said jokingly. “There was a party and nobody came.”
Guadalupe County had a total of 106 ballots cast at their in-person polling sites and has received 1,034 mail-in ballots for a total of 1,140 ballots cast so far.
Those voting early can cast their ballots in-person this week at the Comal County Elections Office, the Mammen Family Public Library, Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex, Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church and Garden Ridge City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Guadalupe County voters those locations are the Elections Office in Seguin, Cibolo Fire Station, the Central Texas Technology Center, Redemptive Grace Ministries, New Berlin City Hall and the Schertz Elections Office.
On the ballot are open seats on the New Braunfels City Council for District 1 and 2. New Braunfels ISD is looking to fill two at-large trustee positions and a District 1 trustee while Comal ISD has open positions for District 6 and 7 trustees.
“We encourage everyone to vote early,” Jaqua said. “If they’re planning to vote and something happens and they don’t get to vote then they’re going to be upset. It’s better to vote early.”
Early voting will continue throughout the remainder of the month and end on Tuesday, May 3. Polling locations for early voting will be open Monday through Saturday. A schedule for early voting can be found on votecomal.com.
Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
