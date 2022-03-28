One woman was killed and another transported to an area hospital after a two-vehicle accident just outside of New Braunfels on Friday evening.
Sgt. Orlando Moreno, Texas Department of Public Safety San Antonio-area public information officer, said troopers were called to the accident scene, in the 4800 block of Ranch-to-Market Road 32, 6.4 miles east of Fischer, around 5:24 on Friday.
“A 2009 Ford Mustang driven by Marrie Johnstone, 54, of Fischer, was traveling southeast on RM 32,” Moreno said. “A 2013 Lincoln MKX, driven by Julie Elizabeth Mercer, 32, of San Antonio, was traveling northwest.
"For reasons not yet concluded, the Ford veered off the roadway at a curve. In an attempt to regain control, the driver overcorrected, spun back onto the roadway into the northwest lane of traffic and struck the Lincoln,” Moreno said.
Robert Mikel, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said units from his department arrived to the accident scene, near Devils Backbone west of the city, around 6:12 p.m. Friday.
“The first units arrived to find two vehicles involved, with major damage to both,” Mikel said, adding the drivers of both vehicles were the sole occupants.
Both Moreno and Mikel said Johnstone was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders.
“The seatbelt in the victim’s car appeared to have broken,” Mikel said.
Mikel said responders extracted the other woman from her vehicle. She was stabilized by paramedics before Travis County STAR Flight transported her to Seton-Hays Hospital in Kyle.
“The investigation is ongoing and all contributing factors are not yet known,” Moreno said, adding DPS reminds drivers to minimize distractions, don’t exceed the speed limit and obey traffic control devices. Once the investigation has concluded, the completed crash report can be obtained, for a fee, by visiting www.texas.gov.
