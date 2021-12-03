Crews are scheduled to wrap up construction of the 24-inch water line project on the south side of the Comal River by the end of December, according to New Braunfels Utilities officials.
However, to complete construction in the area called the “Castell Avenue 24-inch Water Line Project – West,” NBU officials said it’s necessary to close roadways near North Market Street.
Zink Street from Seguin Avenue to Market Street and Market Street from Zink Street to Musebach Street will be closed until Dec. 31.
“The roads will be open for area residents and businesses,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s
chief communications and strategy officer. “The closures will be clearly marked and detour signs will guide traffic around closures.”
Spiess Construction Company is the contractor performing the construction for this part of the 24-inch water line project.
NBU continues on the section of construction officials have dubbed “Castell Avenue 24-Inch Water Line Project – East.”
Castell Avenue between Nacogdoches Street and Elm Street and Elm Street to Faust Street will remain closed until Dec. 13. Lane and road closures and detours will be clearly marked.
“The closures are necessary to allow crews to install components associated with an 8-inch sewer line removal and replacement,” Krause said.
Krause added that the contractor, D. Guerra Construction Company, would ensure at least one side of the street will remain accessible to pedestrians throughout the construction process.
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
The Castell Avenue east and west projects, designed to provide an additional transmission main needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the county line ground storage tank and surrounding areas, consists of installing more than 10,000 linear feet of 24-inch water main, 5,200 linear feet of 12-inch water main and 6,600 linear feet of eight-inch and 16-inch sewer lines.
The project was separated into two bid packages with two different contractors performing the work.
The projects serve as part of NBU’s more than 122 capital improvement projects for fiscal years 2021 through 2025. NBU has budgeted $14.7 million to upgrade the existing water and sewer infrastructure to ensure regulatory compliance, provide essential services and serve future growth.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for these projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures, and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
Contact Desirae Medellin at 830-608-8971 or dmedellin@nbutexas.com with any questions regarding the projects.
