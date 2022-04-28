Dr. Carol Wheeler was a student at Texas A&M University when she began getting stronger in her superpower.
“I was really involved on campus,” Carol explained. “I was involved in several student organizations, including development of student leaders.”
She graduated in 1995 with a degree in Agricultural Development.
“It really was a degree in Agricultural ‘Leadership’ Development,” she said, explaining the degree had a strong focus on those skills.
She obtained her master’s degree in Higher Education and Student Affairs from Indiana University and holds a Ph.D. in Leadership Education from Oklahoma State University.
She was on the faculty at Texas A&M University teaching leadership classes for three years before taking on the Assistant Professor of Leadership Studies position at Our Lady of the Lake State University in San Antonio for nine years.
In 2018, while she was still teaching, she opened her coaching business, NopaLeadership (nopaleadership.com). She based her company name on nopal – the Spanish word for prickly pear cactus.
“The cactus is resilient, thrives in harsh conditions, and makes the most of every drop of resources it can get a hold of. That’s what I want for my clients,” Carol said.
The Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach works primarily with businesses, helping employees find their strengths and maximize those strengths to work as a team. Her goal is to help everyone find their superpower.
The single mom of a seven year old and nine year old went full time with her coaching business in 2020.
In 2021, she began to see more businesses looking for ways to retain employees.
“Research shows that employees who are engaged are more productive, more efficient and more committed,” she said. “It is about understanding expectations and using your strengths so that you are valued for what you bring to the table.”
She added that once employees understand what their superpowers are, they can more easily identify what others bring to the table, and learn how to work as a team, appreciating the superpowers of their coworkers.
Money, she said, only works as a short-term motivator.
“It can actually be a demotivator. If employees are not paid enough, they are demotivated. If they are paid their worth, then it is ‘neutral.’ It becomes ‘what you are paid,’” she explained.
True commitment and motivation comes from employees who feel they are making a contribution, she added.
Finding your superpower was the topic of Carol’s presentation to members of the Women’s Business Alliance on April 21. Carol uses the CliftonStrengths assessment tools to help individuals determine their superpowers.
“It is about discovering what you do best — learning how to develop your talents into strengths to maximize potential,” she said.
For example, an activator can keep a deliberator, someone who deliberates every single item or task, from getting stuck. A deliberator can help an activator see the risks.
Toni Miller, board president of the nonprofit New Braunfels Angels, was at the April 21 presentation..
“My takeaway was her encouragement for leaders to identify their strengths and really focus on using them for success,” Miller said. “Yes, we all have opportunities for improvements to work on, but we all also have some amazing talents, too!”
Once individuals know their superpowers, their strengths can become a language in the workplace, Carol said.
“Some employees list their five strengths on their email signature, or list them right outside their office door,” she explained.
That superpower that Carol was working on while in school is serving her well as her strength.
“My superpower is connecting people to their strengths and each other’s strengths, and helping them strategically apply those talents,” she said.
