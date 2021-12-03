Toasty marshmallows, gliding skates and harmonious carols are back at Natural Bridge Caverns to ring in Christmas.
This year’s annual “Christmas at the Caverns” is a family-friendly festivity which kicks off Dec. 4 through the first four weekends of the month.
Last year attendance dipped because of the pandemic, but Natural Bridge Caverns co-owner Travis Wuest is optimistic more than 5,000 will attend this year — like in 2019.
“We’re really excited about this year because last year with COVID and everything it was a challenge trying to produce events like that,” Wuest said. “We’re hopeful it will go really great. This year we’ve had strong turnout so far with just our general admissions this fall season.”
General admission tickets are available online at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for children.
Onsite general admission tickets are $21.99 and $16.99. General admission includes the Trail of Lights, AMAZE’n Reindeer Roundup, Storytime with Santa, park access, games, the campfire and live music in Discovery Village.
Park hours are 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m with activities scheduled throughout.
A portion of proceeds from the event will go toward the New Braunfels Food Bank. Since the first “Christmas in the Caverns,” the park has raised more than $86,000 through the event, Wuest said.
Last year the event raised more than $10,000.
People will get a complimentary smores kit for the campfire if they bring canned food donations as well.
The food bank awarded the “Christmas at the Caverns” event the Hunger Fire Award in October for its donation efforts.
The whole park will be decked in Christmas lights and decorations, so every night feels magical with warmth from the lights and toasty campfire, Wuest said.
With Hill Country as the backdrop, the event ties in both the park’s love of nature and community.
“Almost all activities are outdoors so it’s beautifully lit, there are lots of lights and decor and Christmas music. It’s a really laid-back family atmosphere with great food, games, campfires for people to hangout around and roast marshmallows.”
This year is even brighter with more lights to the Trail of Lights walk which stretches ⅓ of a mile through Hill Country.
Wuest said the trail is his favorite attraction.
“All of the Christmas tree lights up and people dance with the music, it’s really a cool part of it,” Wuest said.
The park also added more food items to its menu this year, since the event falls during dinnertime.
The caverns also brought back its synthetic ice skating rink in the center of the attraction.
Caroling in the Caverns will feature choirs and professional singing groups from all over the state whose voices will echo through the caverns.
Caroling in the Caverns and the Twisted Trails Zip Rails & Ropes Course on top of general admission tickets costing $15 per adult and $11 per child for each activity.
Wuest said he suggests people buy Caroling in the Caverns tickets ahead of time since they have a limit on sales.
The Twisted Trails course is on a 6-story structure which looks almost like a roller coaster. The 685-foot track has 7 curvy rails and allows people to get a scenic view of Hill Country.
People can also navigate their way around a 5,000 square-foot maze to find Rudolph and Santa’s other eight reindeer as part of general admission.
The chillier weather also brings attendees around a cozy campfire, featuring s’mores, hot chocolate, wassail, eggnog and other savory treats to purchase.
“Spelunker” Claus will visit the park to hear people’s gift wishes and take photos. Wuest said he is excited for the event after last year proved challenging due to the pandemic.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to come out and just enjoy the cold season, reconnect and enjoy family time outdoors and get in the Christmas spirit and support a great cause while doing it, too.”
For more information go to https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/christmas/#christmas-schedule
