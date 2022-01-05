A Comal County resident is $3 million richer after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that took place on Dec. 17.
The ticket was purchased at Fischer’s NM #37, located at 29202 Ralph Fair Road, in Fair Oaks Ranch.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn — 21, 32, 38,48 and 62 — but not the Mega Ball number, which was 10.
The Megaplier number was 3.
Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers.
To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball.
Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot but still walk away winners.
Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot game is one of the products offered by the Texas Lottery.
Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.