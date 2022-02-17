For the second day in a row Comal County reported less than 60 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a trend that most of the rest of the country has also seen and that local health officials said served as a sign that the pandemic was headed in the right direction.
On Thursday officials added 52 new cases, which brings the county's total to 29,709 since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020. The county reported no new fatalities, so the death toll remained at 519.
Local hospitals reported caring for 25 COVID-19 patients with five of those in intensive care and four on ventilators. That's a decline of two patients from Wednesday's report. Approximately 74% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to county health officials.
Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years old and older. Booster vaccines are also available. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
Officials are asking that people remain patient, as call volume to the health department is high.
According to the health department, 63.48% of eligible patients — those over the age of 5 — have been vaccinated in Comal County.
