“Neither one of us ever thought we would be missionaries. We would take friends to the airport as they began their mission trips. But we would tell them ‘that is not our thing.’”
In 2007, however, everything changed for Paula Cates and her late husband Kenneth “Ken.”
“My husband went to Africa. He was serving with the Charismatic Episcopal Church,” Paula explained.
Ken started his trip in Burundi and then traveled to Liberia.
“When he came home, it was like he was walking on a cloud,” Paula explained, saying Ken wanted to go back and wanted Paula to go as well.
“He told me, ‘You won’t believe what they have been through.”
Paula traveled to Liberia with her husband in 2009.
“We landed in the capital of Monrovia. It is a very primitive airport,” she explained.
They walked down the steps from the plane onto the tarmac to find more than 40 people from area churches waiting to greet them.
“There are no cars. Monrovia is 40 miles away from outlying areas. People walked or rode standing up in the bed of trucks, or riding two or three at a time on motorcycles, to make the trip to greet us.
They were singing ‘Welcome to our Country.’ They all hugged me. They all came all this way to see somebody they didn’t even know. I was hooked,” Paula said.
The seed had been planted. Paula and Ken both felt the calling to continue to return to the country and help as much as they could, planting churches and schools and bringing in donations and supplies to help better the lives of the local residents, especially in the bush in the outlying areas. Cates African Ministries, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, was formed in 2008.
Paula began her missionary journey when she was 64 years old. She has gone back almost every year to Liberia except in 2014, when there was an Ebola outbreak.
“Now, I am 77. But God opens the doors for everything. He put us in this point,” she explained.
Paula and Ken were married for 34 years, and have five children, 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The children and adults in Liberia call her Mother Paula.
“It is a sign of respect for older people,” Paula explained.
The first church, New Life Church, basically “sticks in the ground,” was planted in 2007. In 2009, they added a roof and bamboo mats for walls. In 2010, they had a fundraiser and built two brick walls.
They continued raising funds and built two more brick walls. Since then, Cates African Ministries (dba HIS Kingdom Builders International) has built four churches, and built two schools that serve 1,200 children.
“We are helping to build God’s Kingdom, both physically and spiritually,” Paula said.
“The schools basically started under a tree,” Paula said. “But she immediately saw the need for a building for children living in the outlying areas. They were walking two hours to get anywhere and the roads are unpaved and full of potholes. There are snakes and other dangerous animals along the way.”
During the rainy season, cars get stuck in the potholes in the road. So much so, that one of the posts on the Cates African Ministries Facebook page states: “The roads in Liberia eat cars. And it has eaten several compliments of Cates African Ministries.”
The impact of the country’s civil war from 1986 to 2003 is still very evident, Paula added.
“It is a primitive country. Much of the electricity is supplied by generators. And most of the time, power is off from 8:30 in the morning until about 5 in the evening,” Paula explained.
Right now, one American dollar equals 235 Liberian dollars, she added.
Purified water is supplied in the form of a water filter with two five gallon buckets to the churches and schools. But wells have since been drilled in several locations.
Ken served as Archbishop of the Lutheran Orthodox Church before passing away in 2018. His ashes were laid to rest in Johnsonville, Liberia. Paula has continued their mission work and has been joined by two of her children – her stepdaughter Deb Cates, a traveling nurse, and Deb's son Jacob — on several of her trips.
They help gather donations, often shipping over what they can before they arrive in Liberia.
“We ship over boxes of reading glasses. There are also never enough sunglasses. The sun is intense, because they are so close to the equator,” Paula said.
She includes toothbrushes and toothpaste (donated by area dentists) and pencils in the care packages that she hands out to the children. She also ships medical supplies, clothing and Bibles to the families and children in the Liberian villages.
She is already planning for her trip to Liberia in October, and said the ministry could always use donations. Ken’s plan for the ministry to be successful was to have 1,000 people donating $5 to $10 a month to sustain the program and buildings. Donations also help feed the school children, helping to ensure that they receive at least one meal a day.
For information, visit www.catesafricanministries.org or contact Paula via email at pocates@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.