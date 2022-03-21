Jury selection was completed Monday afternoon in the trial of one of two brothers charged in the brutal attack and robbery of a rideshare driver in 2018.
Proceedings will begin in earnest for Joshua Elijah Limon, 21, of New Braunfels, who is being tried for aggravated robbery connected to a Aug. 2, 2018 incident in which his older brother, Zion Jacob Limon, 24, also faces charges. Both face the aggravated assault charge, a first-degree felony, along with several other felony charges.
The jury of six men and seven women, including one alternate, will decide Joshua Limon’s guilt or innocence on only the aggravated assault charge in Judge Gary Steel’s 274th District Court. Prosecutors opted not to try him on the other charges connected with the Aug. 2 incident, which include possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams in a drug-free zone, retaliation, and harassment of persons in a correctional facility.
On Friday, Zion Limon was returned to the Comal County Jail from Bexar County to testify in his brother’s trial. The older Limon, slated to go on trial in April on the local charges, has been in the Bexar lockup awaiting trial for the May 2020 execution-style shootings of two men in San Antonio three months after his release from the local lockup.
Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Frasier and Kaitlyn Traeger are prosecuting on behalf of the state, with Austin-based defense attorney Kenavon Carter representing Joshua Limon on the single charge, among five felonies listed in three indictments issued June 5, 2019.
On Aug. 2, New Braunfels police responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Landa Street around 10 p.m. They said a rideshare driver, a 26-year-old man from Spring Branch, said he knew the men who requested a ride from their location in the 700 block of Bell Street.
According to police, shortly after entering the vehicle, both males brandished handguns and demanded cash from the driver. They then assaulted him by striking him in the head, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the vehicle on foot.
The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, refused transport to a hospital. Police quickly tracked both Limon brothers to an apartment in the 700 block of Howard Street, where they were taken into custody without further incident.
A subsequent search of the suspects and the apartment turned up prescription medication neither suspect had proper prescriptions for, and turned up approximately one-half pound of marijuana — with charges enhanced by the drug-free zone surrounding nearby Seele Elementary School.
Both brothers were transported to Comal County Jail. Initially they were also charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state jail felony.
Zion Limon was released Sept. 6, 2018 after posting $73,000 bond; Joshua Limon was released Sept. 24, 2018 after posting $83,000 bond. Both were back in the county lockup months later.
On Feb. 10, 2019, Joshua Limon allegedly shot a 19-year-old Converse man following an argument at a residence in the 2900 block of Oakdell Trail, critically wounding the man who was treated at San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Joshua Limon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the county lockup the following day. He has remained jailed since on all charges pending $500,000 bond.
Zion Limon was arrested Aug. 10, 2019 on a retaliation charge related to the 2018 incident, and released Feb. 22, 2020 after posting $10,000 bond. However, he was arrested again after San Antonio police found two 21-year-old men shot to death inside a car parked at an apartment complex in that city on May 2, 2020.
According to Bexar County prosecutors and the arrest affidavit, both victims were shot in the back of the head as they sat inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. While police were investigating, girlfriends of both victims spotted and confronted Zion Limon, demanding to know if he had shot their boyfriends.
After investigators found several firearms and clothing covered in blood inside his gym bag, Zion Limon claimed self-defense and asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said. He was charged with the capital murder of both men in what San Antonio Police Chief William McManus then called “a drug deal gone bad.”
Zion Limon has been in Bexar County Jail since under $500,000 bond before his transfer back to the Comal lockup on Friday. His brother’s trial ends years of pre-trial hearings, attorney changes and withdrawn pleas in both cases.
Steel gave preliminary instructions to the jury and asked members to return at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. With the trial reduced to a single charge, Steel said he expected a quick trial. He would also assess punishment.
Convictions on first-degree felonies carry prison terms that range from 5 to 99 years to life in prison and fines of up to $20,000.
