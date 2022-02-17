Maria Martinez and her husband, Francisco Gonzalez, work some long days. Both have two jobs, sometimes working 12-hour or more days. But whether they are at work or at home, their mission is taking care of people, places and things.
Maria and Francisco have lived in New Braunfels for about four years. Francisco works in the maintenance department for the City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department. They also both work for a commercial cleaning franchise (Jan-Pro) owned by Maria’s son. When they aren’t working together, Maria can be found at her second job at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.
They knew each other in high school, but life took them in different directions. More than 30 years passed before they were reunited. They were married in 2015.
“My son bought this franchise, and I started helping out,” Maria said. “I enjoy it, because I like seeing the end result.”
She appreciates it when others notice as well, commenting that it means a lot to her when people notice a difference in the cleanliness and appearance of a business.
As for working together, it can be a challenge at times.
“We each have our own ideas, or strategies, for how we tackle a cleaning job,” Maria said.
The plus side is that they balance each other out when it comes to tasks.
“We both do everything, but cleaning glass is my pain. He is good at that. I am good at the details,” Maria said. “We help each other a lot.”
Maria also enjoys cooking for family and friends.
“I like every type of food and enjoy experimenting with different recipes,” she said.
Much of her food inspiration and experience came from watching the Food Network, she added.
Maria and Francisco also enjoy having cookouts at the park when they can.
Maria also has another passion — woodworking.
“I enjoy crafting small benches and trays or anything that is rustic,” she said.
Francisco enjoys socializing.
“He likes to entertain people. He is the one who is always telling me, ‘We need to go visit your brother or your sister,’” Maria explained.
For Maria and Francisco, New Braunfels still feels like a small town.
Francisco was living in Monterrey, Mexico before he reunited with Maria.
“After living a hectic life in a big city, I really enjoy living in a small town,” he said.
“I like that everybody knows everybody,” Maria added.
Her quiet demeanor doesn’t reveal it, but she also enjoys the hustle and bustle of the busier times of year in New Braunfels as well.
“I like that New Braunfels is a tourist place in the summer,” she said. ‘We also like going to Wurstfest.”
