Spring Break typically marks the official start of tubing season, but two New Braunfels tubing outfitters are revving up for an early opening this weekend if Mother Nature cooperates.
Ahead of its official announcement, Texas Tubes owner Colie Reno said they plan to open Sunday, if the weather allows for it, while Corner Tubes is tapped for a soft opening Saturday, March 5 and Saturday, March 12.
“A lot of folks have been indoors, not only from the winter, but from COVID restrictions,” said Corner Tubes owner Matthew Hoyt. “And this season’s going to be a great opportunity to get out and visit our beautiful city and float down the river.”
With COVID-19 regulations long-gone, the biggest threat to this year’s tubing season is going to be the unpredictable weather, Hoyt said.
“We anticipate a good season but so much of it comes down to the weather,” he said. “There will potentially be a slight uptick with some of the COVID restrictions going away, but if the weather doesn’t cooperate it will make a huge difference.”
Last spring’s heavy rainfall caused some issues for Hoyt and Corner Tubes when it rained several weekends in a row, he said.
Prior to opening, Hoyt and his team are focused on preparing for Corner Tube’s impending start by checking the equipment, maintaining the outfitter’s shuttles and hiring some new talent for both the spring and summer seasons.
Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, but Hoty said Corner Tubes is not worried about staffing.
“We have a bunch of great team members returning this season and so we’re off to a better start than many other seasons,” he said.
Other outfitters like Texas Tubes are prepping for their early start to the season by establishing their shuttle operations and sprucing things up to make it look nice for perspective tubers, the owner said.
Comal Tubes has yet to announce its opening date, but its season runs through November, according to the outfitter’s website. Likewise, Felger’s River Center & Toob Rental, who opened later in the season last year, has not declared their official opening.
Spring Break begins at the end of the March 11 school day for both Comal and New Braunfels Independent School Districts.
“We are excited for people to be getting out and getting some sun,” Reno said. “Enjoying the environment is always good for the soul.”
