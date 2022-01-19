Hundreds of Texans seeking to vote by mail in the upcoming March primary elections are seeing their applications for ballots rejected by local election offices, which have been busy keeping up with stricter voting rules enacted earlier this year.
Senate Bill 1, a voting law that went into effect last month, added new rules to the elections process, mostly focusing on how ballots are created, distributed and counted.
Comal County Elections Center has welcomed a steady stream of customers, many of them seeking instruction on filling out applications for ballot by mail, or ABBMs.
County elections administrator Cynthia Jaqua said of the 166 ABBMs from county voters received through Tuesday, 48, or roughly one-third, were rejected — mostly for using old application forms or failure to indicate they were voting in the March 1 party primaries.
“I have to reject some of these, because if I don’t they will wonder where their ballots are,” Jaqua said.
It’s too soon to tell if SB 1 will make it easier or harder to cast ballots, but it has already led to problems six weeks before its first test.
Under the new law, absentee voters must include their driver’s license number or state ID number or, if they don’t have one, the last four digits of their Social Security number on their applications.
If they don’t have those IDs, voters can indicate they have not been issued that identification. Counties must match those numbers against the information in an individual’s voter file to approve them for a mail-in ballot.
“What’s the same between the old and new forms is that the date of birth, voter registration number, voting precinct are all optional,” Jaqua said, adding what is tripping most locals is failing to indicate plans to vote in the primary — or an inability to read the instructions.
There are twice as many on the new ABBM form, reducing the size of the copy to the agate type in a baseball or football box score in a newspaper.
“It makes it hard for elderly people to read,” Jaqua said. “I talked to a man this morning who wanted to email his ballot, but he wasn’t able to read the information at the top of the application, which says those emailing ballots must also submit mailed applications within four business days.
“He didn’t see that because (of the) small print. It was like they squashed two pages into one.”
Also, there have been many who wanted to submit ABBMs filled out by other family members. “Yesterday there was a steady stream of people and most wanted to bring in their ballot by mail applications and those filled out by other people,” Jaqua said. “We can only accept applications from the person we see; we can’t take them from husbands, wives or anybody else. That person must deliver it in person.”
Other rejections, she said, involve those forgetting to include their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number — both are new and boxed in the right hand corner of several other requests down the application sheet.
Last week elections officials in the state’s largest counties rejected an alarming number of mail-in applications because they don’t meet the state’s new identification requirements. Some are being rejected because of a mismatch between the new identification requirements and the data the state has on file to verify voters.
In Harris County, 208 applications — roughly 16% of the 1,276 applications received so far — were rejected based on the new rules. In Travis County, officials rejected about half of the roughly 700 applications, the “vast majority” based on the new voting law. And in nearby Bexar County, officials rejected 200 applications on which the ID section was not filled out, with another 125 rejected because the voter included their driver’s license number that was not their voter record.“It’s disturbing that our senior citizens who have relished and embraced voting by mail are now having to jump through some hoops, and it’s upsetting when we have to send a rejection letter (when) we can see they’ve voted with us by mail for years,” said Jacque Callanen, Bexar County elections administrator.
On Wednesday, the Texas secretary of state’s office said supply chain issues are prohibiting it from getting enough voter registration cards to groups who help Texans register to vote.
Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications, said supply it’s now harder and more expensive to get paper, which means the SOS is giving out fewer voter registration forms to groups ahead of elections this year.
“We are limited in what we can supply this year, because of the paper shortage and the cost constraints due to the price of paper and the supply of paper,” he said.
Jaqua said it’s affected her request for forms and ABBM envelopes. She asked for 10,000 but received only 2,000, adding her distributor was shorted by 100,000 but was expecting more by the end of the month.
Jaqua said the county now has 124,077 registered voters. She said Donna Dandridge, voter registrar, has mailed 117,667 voter registration forms to county voters, the rest awaited recent redistricting by the city and public school districts, which indicate the voter’s elective districts and voting precincts over the next two years.
On Wednesday elections workers were busy mailing out change of address forms and awaiting the arrival of Hart InterCivic’s Verity Duo devices, which will link with electronic tabulation machines to convert those into paper ballots, another measure mandated by SB 1.
Last week, Texas Secretary of State John Scott encouraged voters to make sure they are registered to vote by Jan. 31 and added further guidance for when the early-voting period begins on Feb. 14. Included was information on registering to vote, voting in person during the early voting period and voting by mail.
Jaqua said the Texas SOS office, which seemingly has sent daily memos on SB 1 guidelines; it will host a 2 p.m. webinar on Thursday, updating county elections officials on the most recent issues.
“It’s made the job harder because it takes more time,” Jaqua said. “But that’s why we are here. I only can encourage people to read the instructions on the applications. They should not blame us and I can’t blame the SOS office. We’re only following rules set by the Legislature.”
For the March 1 primary, the last day ABBMs can be accepted is Friday, Feb. 18. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.