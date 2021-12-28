New Braunfels and Comal County had its share of goodbyes, hellos and farewells in 2021.
After working with 33 chairs of the board, 13 mayors, seven city managers, 60 city council members, four county judges and likely hundreds of employees, members and stakeholders of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Michael Meek retired from the post of president and CEO in July.
As he said goodbye after three decades at the organization, Meek told the Herald-Zeitung that he believed that a chamber of commerce is one of those unique non-profit organizations — there are no other organizations like it in the country, he said — that serves the intersection of business, government and residents.
“When you have those three areas intersecting, the possibilities are really unique, and then here, we’re more unique in that less than 10% of those organizations — chambers of commerce — still do tourism and economic development as part of their portfolio,” Meek said. “We’re one of those. I was just fortunate to be here and was always challenged because of all those intersections.”
Meek said there was never a shortage of things to do and never a lack of challenges, goals, and opportunities.
“It’s been a good career for me here,” he said. “I had worked for 13 years before moving here. Over those first 13 years after college, I was with eight different companies. I had a pretty diverse background in marketing, real estate and management. There’s really no degree or preparation to be in this field of chamber of commerce work. I just have to fall into it, and I guess I was just lucky to have ended up in New Braunfels. It’s worked out well for my family and me, for sure.”
Previously senior vice president of customer experience with the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Packer was named the next president and CEO of the Chamber on June 4.
The Presidential Search Committee had started with 179 applications and presented the final three candidates to the Chamber’s Executive Committee on May 11.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead such an outstanding organization of volunteers and staff,” Packer said. “My family and I can’t wait to experience all that makes New Braunfels such a unique and special place.”
New Braunfels Police Department
Keith Lane, who had been serving as interim police chief since late last year, was named as chief of the New Braunfels Police Department in April.
The selection came following a nationwide search by the city, assisted by the Keller-based executive recruitment firm of Strategic Government Resources.
A field of 62 candidates from 15 states — including 35 from Texas — was narrowed down to four finalists who visited New Braunfels this week for in-person interviews and tours of the community and meetings with officers and employees at the police department.
Lane told the Herald-Zeitung in an April interview that he is “an employee-culture kind of guy.”
“I’d like to do what we were able to do in Haltom City, where it was very tumultuous for a long time,” he said. “It suffered through a series of pretty bad chiefs, and even some officers went to jail — it was a real upheaval. What I was able to do there is establish relationships where we treated our customers and each other with dignity, honor and respect. When you do that, it filters out to everybody.”
Lane succeeded Tom Wibert, who retired in September 2020.
New Braunfels Fire Department
After 28 years in public service, New Braunfels Fire Department Chief Patrick O’Connell retired on Sept. 28, about two years and a week after he was announced to succeed Kenneth Jacks as permanent NBFD chief. No reason was given for the sudden departure.
“We appreciate Chief O’Connell’s dedicated service to the department, the organization and the community,” City Manager Robert Camareno said in a statement. “Patrick has been a leader throughout the COVID pandemic, and we are all better for his efforts.
Assistant Chief Mike Wehman was named interim chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for the next leader of the 138-member department.
New Braunfels ISD
Randy Moczygemba stepped away as New Braunfels ISD superintendent in March after 11 years in the post.
“On behalf of the board, we thank Mr. Moczygemba for his years of service to our school system and congratulate him for the many accomplishments achieved during his time here,” school district president Sherry Harrison said in a press release. “Randy has worked diligently for New Braunfels ISD over the past decade. Along with the Board, Superintendent Moczygemba has helped New Braunfels ISD to set a firm foundation for success, both now and in the future.”
The school district’s board of trustees selected the lone finalist for the next superintendent, Cade Smith, on April 19.
Smith was the superintendent of Brock ISD, a district of fewer than 2,000 students about 40 miles west of Fort Worth.
“It’s just a phenomenal school district,” Smith told the Herald-Zeitung while standing alongside his family. “It’s a great opportunity for the family and to serve the community like this.”
Canyon Lake
Saying he was seeking a new career opportunity that allows more time with family, Darren Brinkkoeter departed in September after four years as Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief.
“I was ready for a change,” Brinkkoeter said Wednesday. He said the decision was entirely his own. He said it’s not a
retirement — only a break that gives him time with his children and prepping for his next career challenge.
“It was a good time to do that,” he said. “It was also time for me to take care of myself and spend more time with my children — those years you never get back.”
Comal County’s seven ESDs provide fire and emergency medical services outside of those in New Braunfels and other incorporated county areas. CLFEMS serves ESDs 2 and 3, which encompass 250 square miles of the county north and south of Canyon Lake.
Ron Snider
New Braunfels also said goodbye to businessman and restaurant owner Ron Snider, who was known for his work rebuilding and revitalizing downtown. He died on April 2 at age 70.
Snider was born on Sept. 28, 1950. According to a previous Herald-Zeitung story, he grew up in inner-city Indianapolis, Ind., and said he traced his love of old buildings to those years.
Describing himself as a “serial entrepreneur,” Snider had worked to rebuild downtown New Braunfels since he came to town in 1982 when he began a business building wooden playground equipment. He opened the New Braunfels Smoker Company in 1989, a barbecue manufacturing company, which he sold in 1997.
It wasn’t long after Snider settled in New Braunfels that he and his partner, Darrell Sollberger, began buying buildings downtown.
One of the first buildings was the Seekatz Opera House, which at the time housed a Christmas store. Seekatz reopened in 2002.
Around 2002, Snider also bought Krause’s Cafe. He and Frank Hampel, his partner for Krause’s Cafe and the Farmers Market, worked to revitalize the space. He reopened the iconic restaurant and Biergarten in 2016. He and Hampel started the Saturday Farmers Market in 2010.
With his partners and on his own, Snider bought and revitalized other buildings downtown, all with the intention of returning them to their original character.
Those structures included the 1938 Palace Theater, which is now Myron’s Steakhouse; the former Herald-Zeitung-KGNB Building on South Castell Avenue that now houses 188 South; and the 1910 Richter Building, the 1920 Richter Building and the 1910 Hinman Café, all located on West San Antonio Street.
Mayor Rusty Brockman remembered Snider as one of those community leaders who silently accomplished things behind the scenes and didn’t necessarily want a lot of accolades for anything he undertook.
“He does it from the goodness of his heart, and he always has,” Brockman said. “I got to know Ron when he was still doing the smoker business. His goals were to make something good out of whatever he touched. He always worked hard to do it the right way.”
