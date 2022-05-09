An argument in a vehicle preceded a fiery crash on River Road that killed a 43-year-old Canyon Lake man early Wednesday, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies were called to help Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in the 11500 block of River Road around 2:53 a.m. on May 4.
Smith said a 34-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son were inside a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Hilario Nayola, 43, all of Canyon Lake, when an argument between the driver and his wife led the woman and son to jump from the vehicle in the 6500 block of River Road.
“Our crews were originally dispatched (there) and told to stage for law enforcement for a vehicle fire,” Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Robert Mikel said. “At approximately the 11000 block of River Road they found CCSO on scene with a vehicle that struck a tree and then stopped in an open field.
“The vehicle was fully engulfed upon our arrival. The vehicle was extinguished and it was found that a single victim was inside and was dead on the scene. CLFEMS crews assisted funeral home personnel with extricating the victim from the vehicle.”
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced Nayola dead at the scene. Smith said CCSO’s preliminary investigation indicated the argument and alcohol may have played a role in the incident.
Smith said the woman and son were taken to a nearby hotel, adding the Department of Public Safety was in charge of the investigation. No further information was immediately available Monday afternoon.
