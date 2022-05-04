After a day and a half of testimony in his felony theft trial, prosecutors connected dots linking Thomas Joseph Bloxham to school district equipment installed in his home a dozen years ago.
Steve Everage, a project manager with Baird Williams Construction that oversaw Comal Independent School District’s 2005 and 2008 bond projects, testified Wednesday that serial numbers on HVAC equipment matched those purchased by Baird Williams through a third-party contractor.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frazier produced bills with serial numbers of equipment meant for Comal ISD’s Memorial Early College and Canyon high schools that wound up at Bloxham’s New Braunfels home and the former Comal ISD Superintendent Marc Walker’s Onion Creek residence in Austin.
Both former administrators are charged with theft of property by a public servant, with indictments on money laundering and misapplication of fiduciary property still pending. All were allegedly connected with an ongoing criminal enterprise between April 10, 2010 and Oct. 9, 2012.
Bloxham, 55, is on trial this week in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court; Walker’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 22. Both remain free on $50,000 bond since their indictments in 2016 and 2018.
Frazier produced a document dated April 19, 2011 titled “addendums and clarifications” outlining three change orders for air conditioners and labor billed by Lennox Industries to district subcontractor Aircraft Inc. in three installments.
The first, dated April 19, totaled $20,835; the second, billed by Aircraft Inc. to Baird Williams for “five new split units” — meant for MECHS but found at Bloxham’s residence totaled $50,100, as was a third totaling the same and meant for Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
The school district paid the amounts twice, as the same equipment billed in similar fashion was found at Walker’s South Austin residence.
Attorneys for Bloxham and Walker have said their clients legitimately tried to have work done at their homes and that contractors bear the blame for shifting costs to the school district. Wednesday’s testimony was the first that linked either defendant to equipment after prosecutors were unable to link Bloxham’s connection to billing — through testimony Tuesday by a former Comal ISD administrator and Wednesday by a Baird Williams accountant.
Law enforcement investigators are scheduled to testify Thursday, as the guilt-or-innocence phase of the trial continues at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to take at least until the end of the week. Convictions on theft by a public servant are second-degree felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.