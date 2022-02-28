Local campaigns raced throughout Comal County and New Braunfels over the weekend, spending the hauls from last-minute fundraising to spend stretch time with voters.
Races for District 73 Texas House, 207th District Court justice, County Court at-Law No. 1 and Precinct 4 justice of the peace tallied the most campaign contributions and expenditures among local March 1 primary races for the periods ending Jan. 20 and Feb. 19.
That likely didn’t matter to those who hit the polls in the last day of early voting to cast 4,911 votes at the county’s six polling sites. Cynthia Jaqua, elections administrator, said Comal County will field 25 polling locations on Tuesday, hoping to add on to lofty late totals.
Jaqua said early voting, which began Feb. 14 and ended at 5 p.m. Friday, tallied 14,824 in-person ballots at the six sites and another 3,335 through the mail for 18,159 total – which rebounded well considering the county tallied just 3,622 early votes in the first four-plus days.
With Senate Bill 1 ramifications reducing numbers of accepted applications for ballots by mail, the county’s mail-in total will be far less this election, and Comal’s 6.83% turnout (of 124,117 registered voters) is well below the 23.59% turnout for 2018 off-year voting.
Guadalupe County tallied 10,598 votes during the period (of 115,293 registered), but will have 35 in-person polls to welcome voters today.
“We did have one voting location change up in your area that I would like New Braunfels’ Guadalupe County voters to be aware of,” Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said. “Grace Church (at 3240 FM 725) was not available for this election, so voting has moved to Redemptive Grace Ministries at 2240 FM 725. It’s on the same side of the road as Grace Church but closer to New Braunfels.”
Local national positions include U.S. Representatives for Districts 21 and 35 in Comal County, and Districts 15 and 35 in Guadalupe County. State positions include Districts 19, 21 and 25 Texas Senate and Districts 44 and 73 in the Texas House.
Comal seats include county judge; commissioners, in precincts 2 and 4; criminal district attorney, county court at-law No. 1; treasurer; county clerk; district clerk; all four justices of the peace and judges for the 207th, 274th and the county’s new 466th judicial district. Guadalupe seats include all of the above, two county courts at-law and new 456th judicial district.
Bowing out of county races are 207th Judge Jack Robison, first elected in 1994 and in his seventh term and Precinct 4 JP Jennifer Saunders, elected in 2002 and in her fifth term.
Four are vying for Robison’s position; two for JP 4 and CCAL-1. Unopposed in the primary and general election and assured of new terms in January are 274th District Court Judge Gary Steel, 466th District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon, Treasurer Renee Couch, DA Jennifer Tharp, Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, the three remaining JPs – Tom Clark, Rick Walker and Mike Rust, District Clerk Heather Kellar, County Clerk Bobbie Koepp, and County Judge Sherman Krause.
Sites in both counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more, visit the county’s elections website, www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm, or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
Finance reports in
Campaign finance reports required by the Texas Ethics Commission, covering donations and expenses received between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 were due Jan. 31 and the Jan. 21-Feb. 19 period were due Feb. 21.
The state’s campaign finance law, outlined in Title 15 of the Texas Election Code, requires periodic reports up to and shortly after primary and runoff elections. Financial reports are also required on the 30th and eighth days before the primary, with final reports due following the primary or May runoff.
D73 House/D25 Senate
The Herald-Zeitung’s review of the past two periods showed that in the GOP District 73 House race, most of the funds raised went to former Mayor Barron Casteel of New Braunfels and Carrie Isaac of Dripping Springs.
Casteel reported $143,795 in funds raised during the periods, $132,511 in expenditures and $34,548 in cash on hand. Isaac reported contributions of $59,175, expenditures totaling $112,196 with $19,000 remaining on hand. Former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green received $450 in contributions, $1,424 in expenditures and $3,034 in cash on hand through the period ending Jan. 31.
Also not updating since Dec. 31 was Justin Calhoun, the lone Democratic candidate, who according to the website reported the same $4,888 in contributions, $3,239 in expenditures and $609 in cash on hand, with $700 in outstanding loans as was reported during the first period.
District 25 State Sen. Donna Campbell continues to out aise and outspend Lakeway financial analyst Channon Cain, who continues to report not raising or spending a dime through Feb. 19.
Her political action committee, Friends of Donna Campbell, listed $224,979 in contributions, $425,453 in expenditures and $863,312 in cash on hand.
Cain reported nothing for the period — raised, spent or otherwise in available cash — neither did his PAC, Friends of Channon Cain, which for the first period reported contributions of $935; expenditures totaling $15,329 and $25,000 in outstanding loans with $3,665 cash on hand. The lone Democratic candidate, Robert Walsh of San Antonio, listed $482 in expenditures and $48 in contributions, but that was also for the first reporting period.
207th District Court
Tracie Wright-Reneau raised $6,630 and spent $27,018 through Feb. 19, leaving her with $16,015 in cash on hand. Charmaine Wilde of San Marcos listed $2,000 in contributions, had $708 in expenditures, and $11,521 cash on hand, while Mark Cusack of Wimberley reported $1,300 in contributions, no expenditures, $3,500 in outstanding loans and $250 cash on hand. And George Carroll of New Braunfels listed contributions of $2,705, expenditures of $23,104, $18,500 in outstanding loans and $5,959 cash on hand.
Precinct 4 JP
Through Feb. 21, Ashley Evans of New Braunfels has raised and spent more than any other candidate for the local office. She raised $10,409 and 5,860 for the past two periods for $21,766 total, with expenditures totaling $20,100 and $3,352 in cash on hand. She raised $9,823 for the period ending Jan. 20 and $2,006 for the period ending Feb. 21, spending a combined $15,660 from contributions and an additional $4,155 from in-kind donations.
Her opponent, Mike Britt of New Braunfels raised $11,500 for the first period and none the remaining two periods. He spent $6,473 during the January reporting period and $2,449 for the third, leaving him with $128 in cash on hand.
Court at-Law No. 1
The county’s second-highest funding and spending campaign features incumbent Randy Gray against challenger Marilee Hazel of Spring Branch. Prominent local attorneys are contributing to both campaigns, along with local Republicans and local PACs.
Gray secured a $5,000 loan from Houston-area businessman John Puryear, the biggest chunk of his funding down the stretch. After totaling $3,520 and $3,800 in contributions over the last two periods, his expenditures totaled $9,963 and $9,569, respectively. Gray spent $4,284 and $602 in personal funds. He has $5,038 in cash on hand.
Hazel, who reported $6,675 in contributions and $6,782 in expenditures through the second period, reported $1,350 in contributions, and $10,713 in expenditures through Feb. 10. She has $6,423 in outstanding loans and $85 in cash on hand.
