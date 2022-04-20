New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.