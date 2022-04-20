AMBER BRACEGIRDLE
Amber Bracegirdle is San Antonio born and raised, graduating from Taft High School in 1998. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences with a Concentration in Education. She is married to James and Mama to Evan, 8, and William, 5. Her boys attend Timberwood Park Elementary School. After living all over the world, her family came home to their Texas roots so her boys could grow up in San Antonio with incredible Tex-Mex, the River Walk, Fiesta and the beautiful Hill Country as their home.
She is Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Mediavine, a company dedicated to helping small business website owners improve their businesses through all-encompassing educational content and support. Recently named one of 20 “Internet Giants” alongside names like Amazon, Google, and Yahoo!, Mediavine is the only privately-held company on the list. Amber, along with her fellow Co-Founders, take their role as the voice for independent content creators seriously, using their place on this list to ensure small business owners will always have a seat at the table. Amber is excited to bring those same skills and passion to CISD, to help our student community become the best it can be.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
Comal ISD is incredible and my roots here run deep. Before I had children of my own, I got to have a ‘sneak peek’ of the district through my niece and nephew attending. (They’re now at PRMS AND PHS.) All the way back then, I was struck and touched by the warm and open community created at TPES.
Many of the same teachers from then will also teach my boys, and that continuity and legacy is important to me.
Now I want to give back to this beautiful community, playing my part to ensure that this legacy is possible for other families for many years to come.
A friend once told me, “You have a moral obligation to reach the people that need you,” and I try to live my life by this advice.
When the opportunity presented itself to run for school board trustee and work to effect positive change for the community, I felt no hesitation in jumping in. If I can see ways to help drive improvement for the district, like being a trustee, I feel it is my moral obligation to try.
It also doesn’t hurt that I love education and spend a good part of my day job helping create it for our small business owner customers.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I can tell my opponent and I are both passionate mothers with a drive to make the world better not only for our own children, but for all the children whose world we can directly influence.
As a trustee, I’d lean heavily on my experience as a corporate educator and analyst. My career success has depended upon my ability to thrive in gathering complex data and transforming it into easily understood content that helps everyone be better informed.
I make decisions based on data, in pursuit of big picture goals. Working with start-ups, as I’ve done, means solving complex problems quickly with a small budget and a large number of strong, often-competing voices in the room. This pressurized, on-the-job training has left me with a special set of skills and a confidence that can help organizations.
I relish the opportunity to sit down with the data we have for the problems we’re facing and come up with creative solutions because I’ve had to do it my entire career. I know that I can bring ideas to Comal ISD that will make it stronger and ready for what comes next in our tech-driven world because I’ve already done it in the industry I currently work in.
Our district needs 21st-century solutions that make it more efficient. It’ll save money and open up ways for us to provide bigger opportunities for all our children.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
Teacher retention and recruitment is a huge concern for me. Shortfalls on our budgets for things like special education services need fresh eyes and creative solutions. Transparency around board decisions and what is required for parent involvement is something that I think should be the bare minimum, but I am hearing from many constituents as I meet with them that they do not feel heard, or like they can be active participants.
We pay far less per year than any other district nearby. On average of the nearby 10 districts, $4K less per year, at every level of tenure, from starting out to 20 years experience.
We can’t expect to remain competitive with other districts if we lose all of our best teachers.
Budget overages are draining funds faster than we can replace them. At a recent board meeting, changes to how Dyslexia is evaluated were discussed, the knock-on effect being that CISD is falling behind in all SPED services that are required to be done by federal law and must contract out to the private sector to meet deadlines.
As one of the board members correctly pointed out, there’s no way that Comal ISD will ever close the gap between what we can offer and the private sector, but we’re paying the higher price regardless, which is taking us over budget.
Dealing with these financial issues is going to take some creative solutions if we want to maintain the 20% Homestead Exemption Comal ISD gives homeowners.
Regarding transparency, I feel there is not enough visibility into how decisions are being made. We can make decisions transparently, and we CAN take the time to explain our reasoning. I’m willing to do that. I’m committed to helping my constituents understand how the board functions and how we reached important decisions.
AMANDA JONES
Since my early childhood years, I have been a proud Comal resident and a Smithson Valley graduate. I attended the University of Texas at Austin where I earned my Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition. While at college, I met my husband, Logan. It was an easy decision after marriage that Comal ISD is where our home and our future would be.
For over 10 years, I have successfully worked at Nestle Health Science covering multiple states focusing on the nutrition needs of patients with rare conditions in the pediatric and adult populations. Just recently, I earned the Top Overall Sales Award in all North America for the company for the second year in a row.
I have a passion for volunteering in the Comal ISD community. I am involved at the local school level as well as multiple district committees and taskforces. It is my involvement in the schools and in the community that has allowed me to meet many Comal residents, students, teachers, and staff. Because of this, I feel confident in the next role as a Board of Trustee for Comal ISD.
In my free time, I enjoy being a soccer and cheer mom, crafting, football in the fall, and touring different restaurants around the city. My husband and I have 3 girls, 2 pugs, and are members of Community Bible Church. With our girls being students in the district for the next 13 years, it is imperative to us the people on the Board of Trustees are involved in the schools and truly care for this school district. You cannot help what you do not know and what you do not see. It is important to hold true to the foundation of being a Comal parent, teacher, staff member, volunteer, and Board of Trustee.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
As a proud Comal graduate and now a proud Comal parent to three children, it is important that the values of Comal ISD continue to hold true for our community. I want to serve on the Board because I want to ensure the education and the environment for the students and teachers in our district continues to reach the maximum potential.
Over the years, I have been extremely active in the community to learn more, see more, and help more. Since my oldest started school, I have been a part of multiple levels of involvement in the Comal community including Comal Forward Bond Committee 2019 and 2020, Council PTA – Comal Leaders Academy Graduate, Mental Health Taskforce Committee 2022, Facilities Improvement Committee, Mascot and logo design team for Pieper High School, Executive Officer for Indian Springs Elementary – 5 years, Comal ISD Council PTA – Clothes Closet Coordinator, Pieper Warrior Youth Football Association – Board of Directors, and Co-Creator and team lead for district Kinder Panel. All these commitments and contributions have led me to an understanding of the district and solidified my passion to be on the Board.
Because of my love and knowledge in the district, I promise to be accountable, approachable, and an advocate. I will hold myself and the Board accountable to be willing to be transparent while accepting responsibility for decisions made. I ask that you approach me when you see me in the community if there is a question, comment, or concern. When it comes to speaking with students, teachers, staff members, and parents, I am honored to be in Comal and truly enjoy getting to know those in the community. And know that I will be an advocate. An advocate for your kids, for the teachers and the staff, and for YOU.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I have never met my opponent, but I know what I bring to the community, the election, and I know what it takes to be on the Board of Trustees. I know that I have proven that I am truly here for the kids, the teachers, and the parents of Comal. I have experience in district level learnings, and am involved not only at the elementary level, but have worked with middle schools, high schools, and various groups throughout the community. My focus is on the kids in the district, not my opponent.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
Support the teachers and staff: We are at a critical time where we need to show our teachers and staff they are supported, and they are heard. I will work with the Board of Trustees to look at ways to increase compensation and support them in their classrooms. I have worked on district committees that have allowed me to understand the financial struggles in the district. Looking at alternative ways and meeting with the right people both locally and at state, provides an opportunity to speak about our teacher pay in the district. They work hard for the betterment of our children, and they deserve it.
Be a voice for all Comal ISD communities: It is important that the Board hears from the community, all the community. It is important to hear from the students, the teachers, the staff, and the parents of Comal. I understand there are different priorities, concerns, and opinions, and it is my responsibility as a Board of Trustee to hear them all. I welcome those to reach out or meet me so that we can have a conversation and then bring those different topics to the full board on your behalf. I recently held a “Coffee in the Community” event and would like to continue these community events when elected.
Proactively address district growth: We must continue to study the projected growth in the district so we can make strategic decisions regarding when and where to purchase land. We also need to continue the strategic use of portables so that we build schools at the right size at the right time, all while having a conservative and mindful approach about using taxpayer supported bonds.
