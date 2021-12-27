With pent-up demand after a year-long COVID-19 pandemic hibernation, loosened coronavirus restrictions and accelerating vaccination programs driving more people out and about, Comal County tourist destinations, restaurants and other businesses spent most of 2021 scrambling to find workers, with some using financial incentives to attract potential employees.
Area tourist attraction leaders told the Herald-Zeitung in an April story that they expected to see more visitors during the summer season, but the talent pool employers draw from at a time when they were needed most appeared smaller than in past years.
Schlitterbahn offered bonuses for seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2021 season on May 8.
The New Braunfels attraction offered $500 bonuses for all eligible seasonal associates. Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including lifeguards, housekeepers, food and beverage, and security.
Park spokesperson Aaron Martinez told the Herald-Zeitung in April that application numbers were noticeably lower than in previous years, similar to what many other attractions in the industry are experiencing.
“As a company, we have bolstered recruiting efforts and have made recruiting our top priority. We have been more vocal about the great perks of working for Schlitterbahn — like free tickets, competitive pay, flexible schedules, discount meals and obviously the $500 bonus. Since the initial announcement of the bonus, we have seen increased applications and more interested candidates.”
Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, west of New Braunfels, was also offering a $1,000 summer bonus, which included their current employees.
But the shortage of labor was not confined to local tourist destinations but locally and statewide across the leisure and hospitality industry.
Area restaurants also experienced difficulty in attracting employees at a time when in-person diners were returning to eateries.
Steven Startz, co-owner of Le Citron European Cafe and Bistro on South Seguin Avenue, said in March that it was difficult to find experienced help to serve increased customer demand.
Startz told the Herald-Zeitung in October in a follow-up interview that hiring qualified people remained challenging.
Michael Meek, interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said in April that the extension of enhanced unemployment benefits could have been incentivizing potential leisure and hospitality industry employees to stay home.
“Economic recovery funding from the federal government during the pandemic has provided two stimulus payments to many Americans as well as extended unemployment benefits,” Meek said. “It appears some are deciding not to seek employment until September. That impacts many employers, especially those in the hospitality industry at a time of the year that they are needed the most.”
Aaron Demerson, commissioner of the Texas Workforce Commission, told attendees at the Texas Legislative Conference in New Braunfels in May that the availability of child care would play a key role in getting people back to work.
“I’m receiving calls from employers talking about hiring Texans back to work,” Demerson said. “I’m hearing conversations about Texans being too lazy and not going back to work and making more from unemployment (insurance) than they would if they were going back to the job. Some of that is true in the sense that you’re making more, but I believe in Texans — they want to get back to work.”
According to the Associated Press, there are about 5 million fewer people looking for jobs compared with pre-pandemic trends, making it much harder for employers to hire. Economists cite many reasons for that decline: Some are mothers unable to find or afford child care, while others are avoiding taking jobs out of fear of contracting COVID-19.
Stimulus checks this year and in 2020, as well as extra unemployment aid that has since expired, has given some families more savings and enabled them to hold off from looking for work.
Quitting has risen particularly sharply in industries that are mostly made up of in-person service jobs, such as restaurants, hotels, and retail, and factories where people work in close proximity.
That suggests that at least some people quitting are doing so out of fear of COVID-19 and may be leaving the workforce.
