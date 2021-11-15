Interstate 35 southbound traffic was backed bumper-to-bumper almost to San Marcos after an 18-wheeler collided with a sedan Friday afternoon.
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said police and fire department units were dispatched to the 400 block of I-35 North, in the southbound lanes just north of the Guadalupe River bridge and Seguin Street/Farm-to-Market Road 725 exit and overpass, around 3:13 p.m. on Friday.
“It was an 18-wheeler that collided with a small sedan,” Obuch said. “The 18-wheeler wound up jackknifing in the middle of the three lanes. It tore the rig’s saddle tanks and dumped about 75 gallons of diesel fuel onto the highway. One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.”
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said three vehicles were involved.
“There was the 18-wheeler a sedan and a passenger car — one vehicle had moderate damage and one with minor damage,” he said.
Obuch and Ferguson said detailed police and fire incident reports — containing ages and places of residence of all the drivers, makes and models of their vehicles, and the age, gender and residence of the one person transported to a hospital — were unavailable on Monday.
“A hazmat team was called to help clean up the fuel spill,” NBPD said online.
There was another accident on the southbound access further north, closer to the Post Road intersection, Obuch said. No information was available on that crash.
“We didn’t respond to that one, I know about it because I was standing next to the (police) officer that was dispatched,” he said.
All three southbound main lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately two hours while the NBPD traffic unit conducted its investigation and firefighters cleaned up the fuel, preventing it from spilling into Guadalupe River.
“We had to call in a street sweeper and a Bobcat to clean up the absorbent for the fuel,” Obuch said. “I know that traffic was backed up almost to San Marcos on the southbound side.”
NBFD departed at 5:03 p.m.; Ferguson said all lanes reopened at 5:11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.