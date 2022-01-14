Henry Ford once said, “If we don’t tell our children our history it will surely die, because there won’t be anyone to tell it to them.”
That was one of the reasons Ford and others established the city’s first march honoring the late civil rights crusader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose 93rd birthday is Saturday. The seventh annual MLK, Jr. March, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown New Braunfels, will be the first without Ford, who passed away at age 73 on Jan. 2.
Ford will be commemorated with an award renamed in his honor, the Henry E. Ford MLK Achievement Award. Formerly the MLK Achievement Award, it now honors Ford, who served as MLK Association vice president since its founding in 2015.
Organizers expect between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees to link arms, sing songs and recall the legacy of King in a non-partisan, non-political, family-friendly celebration honoring the life and legacy of the minister who launched the modern civil rights movement in the mid-1950s.
Before his death by an assassin’s bullet at 39 in 1968, he fought to see people of all races have the right to vote, equal housing, job opportunity, fair pay and social equality.
Organizers said cite this year’s march will see significant changes due to COVID-19. Attendees are encouraged to wear surgical-quality masks and maintain social-distancing and food and beverages will not be served.
All activities will be held outdoors. As usual, the march will begin at Prince Solms Park but instead of ending in a ceremony at New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, ends downtown at Main Plaza.
Marchers are asked to gather at 9:45 a.m. at Prince Solms Park, with step-off promptly at 10 a.m. Featured this year at the Main Plaza bandstand will be keynote speaker Cary Clack, longtime San Antonio Express-News columnist, with musical selections performed by local band Soul Sessions.
President Bishop Michael Franklin, MLK board president and co-founder, will present the annual Henry E. Ford MLK Achievement Award to the family of the late Lucille Garcia, who was known for her many civic contributions to the community. The ceremony also includes remarks by Oakwood Church Pastor Ray Still and New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
Speakers and musicians will perform from the Main Plaza bandstand. Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs for those who cannot remain standing for long periods.
Portions of San Antonio Street will close to traffic at 9:30 a.m., with “Road Closed” barricades at intersections along the route. All streets will reopen by 11:30 a.m.
For more, contact Franklin at bishopmdf@gmail.com and 330-518-3543; Gloria Ford, MLK board member and co-founder and widow of Henry E. Ford at glori_dean4717@yahoo.com and 830-214-4483, and Kathleen Krueger, board secretary and association co-founder at KathleenTKrueger@gmail.com and 830-832-7615.
