Local Democratic party officials spent Thursday morning apologizing for gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, which moved his Saturday appearance for a third time after the Comal Independent School District said it hadn't granted permission for it to be held at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
“This morning it was reported in local media that the Beto O’Rourke campaign is holding a campaign event at Canyon Lake High School this Saturday at noon,” Comal ISD said in a statement. “This announcement by the Beto Campaign was made prematurely as no contract with Comal ISD for use of the facility has been signed. In addition, the request for use of the facility had not been fully and properly vetted internally.”
Stacey Ford Osborne, communications chair for Democrats of Comal County, said O’Rourke campaign officials on Wednesday informed them that the event had been shifted from Maven’s Inn & Grill in Canyon Lake, to the high school at in Fischer.
In an email to the Herald-Zeitung at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, the campaign’s press team announced it had been moved to a new location, which could not be confirmed by local party officials or representatives of that venue early Thursday afternoon.
A release issued prior to the first site change proclaimed Beto O’Rourke’s “Statewide People of Texas Campaign” would feature a student town hall from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, part of a tour focusing on students across the state during the month of April.
“It is not the district’s practice to host political campaign events,” Comal ISD’s statement said. “Neither the principal of Canyon Lake High School, Superintendent (Andrew Kim), nor Board President (Jason York), or any members of the Board of Trustees were made aware of this request by the Beto Campaign.
“Again, because it is not the district’s practice to host political campaign events Canyon Lake High School will not be hosting the Beto Campaign this Saturday.”
Osborne said Democrats of Comal County, a non-profit organization based in New Braunfels that supports party needs and causes, was preparing a statement. Chris Smith, O’Rourke campaign communications coordinator, did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.
Editor's note: This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
