Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, H-E-B, Walmart, Texas MedClinic and other area health care providers are offering COVID-19 booster shots since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recently expanded booster eligibility.
The CDC took an extra step this week, broadening its recommendation guidance for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults as the new omicron variant is identified in more countries.
The federal agency had previously approved boosters for all adults but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or if they live in a long-term care setting.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance reflects the emergence of the omicron variant, which was identified in the U.S. for the first time this week.
“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine,” she said in a statement.
Individuals interested in making appointments are strongly encouraged to make them online on the pharmacies’ respective websites.
Walgreens said on its website that individuals call 1-800-Walgreens to make an appointment.
Patients may be asked to provide the date and the manufacturer of their last COVID shot and eligibility before making an appointment.
The county’s public health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The health department and other health care providers are also administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
Recent deaths and new cases
A New Braunfels man in his 30s who died on Nov. 22 at home is among the latest fatalities reported by Comal County health officials.
Officials also confirmed the death of a New Braunfels woman in her 60s on Nov. 24 at a local hospital and a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Dec. 1 at a local hospital, bringing the death toll to 470 since the March 2020 arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday, 72,808 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The county has reported 132 new cases since Tuesday’s report, bringing the total number of virus cases to 20,345.
The COVID-19 patient population in Comal County’s hospitals remains relatively low, with facilities reporting caring for seven COVID-19 patients on Friday, five fewer than Tuesday’s report, with two in intensive care and two on ventilators. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3.1% on Friday.
According to state data, 68.48% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Friday, with 60.54% of those fully vaccinated. The rates in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 61.51% and 54.29%, respectively.
The statewide rates stand at 69.04% and 59.21%, respectively.
A total of 36 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 2.8 million people have received booster shots.
The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.