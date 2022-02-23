The highest point in New Braunfels and one of the highest points in Comal County known for its views overlooking the city will soon be home to a new park.
City officials on Wednesday broke ground on what will become Mission Hills Park, a ten-acre property located along Independence Drive.
The parcel, which was once the site of an 18th-century Spanish mission, National Guard troop maneuvers in 1916 and the Conring Ranch, was dedicated in 2012 to the New Braunfels Park Foundation, tasked with holding the land in trust for the city for use as a future public park.
“Mission Hills Park has a long, rich history from its presence from Native Americans to the Spanish in the 1740s and Germans in the 1840s,” New Braunfels District 3 Council member Harry Bowers told assembled residents, who braved freezing conditions to attend the ceremony. “The city is fortunate to have the opportunity to preserve this property that has a long history, not just the property itself but the cultural history on this hill, the historical history, geographic history, just to name a few.”
In January 2016, the city contracted with Schrickel, Rollins and Associates to develop a master plan for the property.
The design team developed a master plan representative of the input from steering committee members, public input meeting an online survey, historical research and staff input.
The master plan, adopted by City Council members in 2016, includes amenities such as walking trails, a scenic overlook tower, interpretive signage, parking and preservation of the natural environment.
“It is not often that the city is able to acquire such a property ranking in significance with Landa Park, Fischer Park and Main Plaza,” said Karen Boyd, a member of the Mission Hills Park Steering Committee. “This groundbreaking is indeed a momentous occasion. This property, the highest hill in New Braunfels, will retain its significance with this project.”
Wednesday’s groundbreaking signaled the beginning of the first part of the initial phase of the park’s development, which will provide trail access to scenic natural areas for residents.
Last month, council members approved a $297,588 contract with New Braunfels-based Fischer Construction Co. to construct an 11-space parking lot and 800 feet of trail within the park with a 12% contingency of $35,711. The total contract with Fischer Construction will not exceed $333,299.
City leaders also approved a $9,905 contract with Terracon for construction materials testing services and a $47,000 contract with Parkhill for additional design, bidding and construction administration services.
According to the city, funding for this initial phase of the park project totals $390,204.
About $180,000 will come from the city’s park development fund and $95,000 will come from the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department’s general fund budget. The remaining $115,204 will come from general fund reserves.
A proposed future phase of the project, currently under consideration by the city’s Bond Committee for possible inclusion on a 2023 bond ballot, would include observation towers, natural surface trails, overflow parking, restrooms, an exterior deck and an elevated boardwalk at an estimated cost of $7.8 million.
