At least six homeless people died during the winter storm in February, and as the weather cools down many homeless people are in danger of freezing to death.
Lonestar 24 HR ER is holding its third annual “Blanket Drive for the Homeless.” This year’s goal is to collect and distribute 500 blankets, which are given out to various nonprofits to give to their clients.
Blankets can be dropped off anytime at Lonestar 24 HR ER off 1751 Medical Way and the deadline is Dec. 17. The drive typically goes on a week or so past the deadline.
“There are so many homeless in our area and they all need our help and this is just a small token of ways to help,” Lonestar 24 HR ER director of marketing Caryn Benson said.
The first blanket drive in 2019 had about 175, and last year it had about 386 blankets.
The ER works with several companies to collect blankets and to distribute them to nonprofits. Several nonprofits include the Comal County Crisis Center, the Westside Community Center, Connections Individual and Family Services, New Braunfels Housing Partners’ First Footing Shelter and Salvation Army.
The ER is also providing Christmas Eve lunch for the Comal County Crisis Center.
“I love doing it it’s a great way to give back to the community and show them we’re supportive of where we are and just helping the less fortunate,” Benson said.
Blankets can be dropped off any time at Lonestar 24 HR ER, 1751 Medical Way.
