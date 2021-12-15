The Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation is handing out almost 300 blankets to keep its homebound seniors cozy.
The center has given blankets to its Meals on Wheels recipients on their regular routes for several years every winter.
It has about 277 blankets and needs 45 more blankets. The center is asking for donated or handmade blankets to reach all four counties it serves including Comal, Guadalupe, Karnes and Wilson.
“We delivered to Meals on Wheels homebound recipients a little Christmas cheer bundle of warmth to keep them warm through the winter season,” Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation executive director Ken Lowery said. “We want to try to get blankets for every one of our homebound seniors.”
Individuals to businesses and churches have donated or stitched and crocheted them.
Mamie N. Henke crocheted several blankets for seniors specifically in wheelchairs, as well as caddy holders for walkers.
Rock Bottom Repair owner, operator and service writer Debbie England out of Canyon Lake also delivered several blankets.
The senior center contracts Sullivan Contracting Services out of Seguin, which did its own blanket drive among employees. However many blankets the employees brought, their boss doubled that amount to bring himself.
Senior Center board member Michael Britt also went around gathering blankets.
On Tuesday, Meals on Wheels driver Velva Fischer began delivering in January to help others during her retirement period after teaching for years.
She also helps with the Oakwood Baptist Church’s “Kids Club” afterschool program for children.
“I just retired from teaching a year and a half ago and I gotta stay busy,” Fischer laughed. “Meals on Wheels has always done such great things and so I help seniors in the morning and kids in the afternoon.”
She drives around in the “oldest green van in New Braunfels” with her dog and enjoys chatting with the seniors.
Fischer warmly smiled at seniors who were surprised to also get a blanket in a gift bag.
Besides the blankets, Meals on Wheels will also deliver gifts to its seniors on its routes through its “Santa to a Senior” program.
Seniors got a list of items to choose their top three desired gifts, such as radios, robes and slippers. The center could not do it last year due to the pandemic, and is excited to have it again this year.
The center also does its “12 Days of Christmas” program where seniors get a goodie bag each day.
The Senior Center recently bought the YMCA building off 710 Landa Street to relocate, and renovations are underway.
Fischer said she is glad to help seniors and wish she could help even more.
“It has made me very humble and extremely appreciative,” Fischer said. “Wish we could do more. It’s amazing in New Braunfels how many folks need help.”
To donate blankets, call the Senior Center at (830) 629-4547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.