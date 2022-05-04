New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.