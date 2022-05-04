The city of New Braunfels will initiate a formal application process to determine which agencies will get a share of the $10.9 million in coronavirus recovery funds received from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to assist the city’s response to the pandemic and its economic fallout.
The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, was signed into law in March 2021 and included $130 billion for local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties.
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, during a recent presentation for New Braunfels City Council members, a formal application for agencies to submit a funding request for eligible capital improvement projects will be available next week with a deadline of June 9.
Another step in the process, Werner said, involves hosting a workshop with agencies to discuss application requirements and clarify their project’s financing plan and conducting a staff review and individual meetings with agencies to perform continued due diligence.
“For example,” Werner said, “if an agency is saying they’ve secured grant funding through multiple agencies: Have they applied? Have those (funds) been awarded? Where would the (American Rescue Plan) dollars fall into their overall financing plan — at the beginning, the middle or the end?”
Werner said the discussion with agencies would also include the project management plan for developing the proposed facility or capital project.
Werner added that council members could consider a cap for funding — a specific percentage of the project cost — or underwrite the projects individually.
“We think that a pre-application and a post-application workshop would be best to ensure that we are all on the same page during this process,” he said.
Under the city’s process, the Finance and Audit Committee in late July would develop funding recommendations for council member consideration. Council members would get the final say on those recommendations in August or September.
The federal funding program is designed to address the direct and indirect impacts caused by the coronavirus public health emergency.
Werner said the city could use the funds to support public health expenditures, address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, provide premium pay for essential workers, replace lost public sector revenue and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Other examples include supporting vaccination programs, medical expenses, testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment purchases; supporting small businesses to rebound and investing in COVID-19 prevention/mitigation and other direct costs;
City staffers have been working for several months to prepare a plan for disseminating the funds.
In September, the Finance and Audit Committee was charged with working with staffers to review guidance and evaluate the use of the funds.
That committee met in November to study guidance and develop a basic framework for prioritizing the first allocation of funding.
The Finance and Audit Committee then held a meeting in January with community partners and non-profit agencies to discuss service demands and priorities.
In March, the city invited 23 local non-profit organizations to submit a pre-application to gather information for capital improvement and construction projects with costs greater than $100,000 and useful life of more than 10 years.
The city received information from eight agencies with projects totaling about $18.3 million.
The Finance and Audit Committee reviewed the pre-applications and directed staffers to initiate a formal application process.
According to federal rules for the program, funds must be spent or obligated by the end of 2024, and the deadline to have fully expensed all funds is the end of 2026.
