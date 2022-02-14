The suspect sought for wounding a San Antonio man at a Canyon Lake convenience store parking lot 10 days ago was captured by law enforcement early Sunday morning.
A records clerk at the San Patricio County Jail confirmed Timothy Justin Mitchell, 22, of Canyon Lake, was being held there under $100,000 bond on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon filed by Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The charge stems from a Feb. 3 shooting in parking lot of a convenience store in the 10400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673. The male victim who was shot in the forearm, was with a female who used to date Mitchell.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said investigators obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest the following day. After being shot, the victim walked to nearby Canyon Lake Fire and EMS’s Fire Station No. 52, where he was treated then transported to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he has since been released.
Comal County records indicate Mitchell was released in September 2021 after posting $10,000 bond on a charge of trying to fraudulently cash a lottery ticket with a value between $200 and $10,000.
The clerk at the San Patricio County Jail in Sinton, northeast of Corpus Christi, did not have the details on circumstances leading to Mitchell’s most recent arrest.
“All we can say is that he was picked up on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge out issued out of Comal County,” she said, adding he was being held in lieu $100,000 bond.
Smith said CCSO has been informed of the arrest but said because of detective in charge of the case was not on duty Monday, she did not have any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.